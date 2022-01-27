The many Pokémon you find throughout your adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus can be added to your roster to help fill out your Pokédex. You might even encounter a shiny version of a Pokémon in the wild, making them that much more valuable. The legendary and mythical Pokémon also sometimes have the chance to have a shiny version appear, but not all the time. Is Palkia shiny locked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

From a handful of reports by players, it appears that Palkia is shiny locked in Pokémon Legends. While the encounter is available to everyone who plays the game, don’t expect to see a shiny version appear during your battle.

Typically, if a guaranteed Pokémon encounter will happen, there’s a chance for it to be a shiny version. Some players may want to save right before these happen and then reset the encounter to try and activate a shiny version if it’s available. In Palkia’s case for Pokémon Legends, it doesn’t look like you’ll get the chance to see one appear during your playthrough.

We recommend going through the game as you naturally would and not worry too much about trying to catch a shiny Palkia. The reports may change as more individuals get their hands on the game, but the consensus is that Palkia is shiny locked for Pokémon Legends.