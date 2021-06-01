Is Super Animal Royale free?

Super Animal Royale is a 2D top-down shooter battle royale taking place in the wild as 64 woodland creatures fight it out to show who is the true apex predator in the forest. This battle royale is slightly different from other games in the genre you will see, like Fortnite or Apex Legends, but much larger companies made those games. With so much disposable income, those companies can afford to make their games free-to-play. Can Super Animal Royale pull off the same?

Yes, Super Animal Royale is free-to-play both on Steam and Xbox consoles. While the game is currently in the Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview programs as of this writing, even when it fully releases, it will remain free-to-play with some extra DLC on the side for those that wish to purchase it. It is also set to release on Nintendo and PlayStation platforms in the future, but with no early access programs, only Steam and Xbox currently have access to them.

To download the game, boot up Steam on PC or the Xbox Store on Xbox One or Series X|S and find the game by searching for it. You can download the game from its store page while in Early Access or after. Keep in mind that while the game is in Early Access, it is not fully released, meaning that you may experience some bugs and glitches. The best way to make sure those issues are taken care of is by sharing your experience by contacting the developers.