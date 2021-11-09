Is the Destiny 2 Diary Study survey email legitimate?

Destiny 2 players have been receiving an email that is causing a lot of confusion. The email, titled “participate in a $450 diary study” has been showing up in inboxes for Guardians around the world. Needless to say, it seems a little too good to be true, and people are wondering if it is legitimate.

The answer is, yes, it is, as confirmed by Bungie Community Manager Cozmo on Reddit. A concerned fan posted a thread when they got the email, and Cozmo replied to advise them that it was actually a real thing. “Hey, I can confirm this is legit and feel free to sign up if you want to participate.”, says Cozmo in his reply. “If you keep getting errors, let me know and I will pass that along to the team to see what is going on.”

So the study is accurate, although there is little public information out there about who it is targeted at, and what the study actually entails. Many players are reporting that the survey will not work on their mobile device, and they had to access it on a computer to get it working.

So, if you get an email asking if you want to participate in the Destiny 2 Diary Study, you can safely do so. There is never anything wrong with being cautious, however, so make sure communications like this are always officially from Bungie before jumping in and giving up your information.