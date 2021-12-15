Is the Final Fantasy XIV launcher working?

There are a handful of errors and problems you might encounter while playing Final Fantasy XIV. When it comes to entering the game, there are several errors you may find when attempting to log into the game, but what happens if the launcher isn’t working? Unfortunately, some players are experiencing problems with the game’s launcher before they jump into the game. Here’s what you need to know if the Final Fantasy XIV launcher is not working correctly.

What might happen is when you boot up the Final Fantasy XIV launcher, the screen pops up, but you cannot input your username and password to access your account. Players typically do if this problem happens they quit the application and try loading it again. Sometimes, this can work. But if there are problems with the server, this doesn’t fix it.

The best way to go about it is continually running the launcher, waiting for the information to populate as usual. If it doesn’t work after several tries, you may need to back away from the program and try again at a later time. You can also check out the Final Fantasy XIV website to see if the server problems are widespread or if it’s a temporary thing.