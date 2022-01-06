Is there a Statue of the Seven in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact?

A brand new area is available in Genshin Impact Version 2.4. This new mysterious land, Enkanomiya, is available after completing the world quest The Still Waters Flow. With a whole new world to explore here, you might be wondering: where is Enkanomiya’s Statue of the Seven?

The Statue of the Seven is a special teleport waypoint in Genshin Impact where you can heal your characters and turn in Oculi for various rewards based on your current region. It also acts as a form of spirituality for many characters in the game, as these statues of the Sevens are dedicated to the region’s Archon. For Inazuma, each Statue of the Seven resembles Raiden Shogun.

Enkanomiya is a mysterious land that is located directly underneath Inazuma. It’s rumored that residents of Watatsumi Island hail from Enkanomiya. Unfortunately, this aquatic universe does not have a Statue of the Seven. It does, of course, have other teleport waypoints.

This also means there are no Electroculus to collect in Enkanomiya. In Inazuma, you’re able to collect Electroculus and offer them to the various Statue of the Sevens across the region. Enkanomiya lacks a Statue of the Seven, so this feature is not present here.

Enkanomiya has a new mechanic instead, in the form of Key Sigils. You can find and activate these sigils, granting you various rewards.