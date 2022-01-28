Pokémon Legends: Arceus is one of the most anticipated Pokémon games in a very long time because of all of the new steps it is taking for the series. Early leaks of the game have been hinting at the game featuring time travel, which is an odd inclusion for a game that takes place in ancient times of the Sinnoh region. So is there time travel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

When you first start your game of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, your character is falling through a void as they are contacted by Arceus. When they land, they are on a beach and are greeted by Professor Laventon who reveals to you and anyone you talk to that you fell through a hole in space and time that is floating above the region. For some reason, everyone seems fine with this fact and question your clothing more than the fact you fell from a mountain and landed on a beach and survived.

So yes, Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ story does feature time travel, although we do not know anything about the previous life of our character. All you are told is that you need to complete the Hisuian pokedex by catching all Pokémon and are sent on your way to help the building Galaxy Expedition Team.