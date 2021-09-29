Is Zarude good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

When it comes to finding out how to best use a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it all comes down to stats and what moves it can learn. For Zarude, you can expect to see it appearing in the mobile game throughout the Master League once more players have powered it up and figured out a good team to place it on. Before you invest Stardust and giving it rare candies, is Zarude good, and how can you best use it in Pokémon Go?

Zarude is a Dark and Grass-type Pokémon. It is weak against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. Zarude has a maximum CP of 3,833, an attack of 203, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 195.

Overall, it’s much more invested in attacking during a battle and being the offensive choice. You don’t want to rely on its defenses to hold forever, especially against the many legendary Pokémon that frequently appear in the Master League, making it a solid Switch Pokémon.

Zarude specifically wants to be fighting the many Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon in this category. Therefore, you can expect to use it to counter Mewtwo, Gallade, Mew, Gengar, Xerneas, Giratina (Altered and Origin), or even Zacian. However, it’s also powerful against Gyarados, Lapras, Tyranitar, Groudon, Landorus (Incarnate and Therian), Excadrill, and Swampert.

It all depends on where you place this Pokémon on your team and who you pair it with, making the most sense for the Master League. Because of how specific it can be in battle, we’re going to recommend you don’t start with it, but having it as a Switch is your best option, followed by potentially using it as Closer.

Zarude is a welcome addition to the Master League. While it is a mythical Pokémon, you can expect to see several trainers using it in future Master League competitions.