Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash: Release Window, Gameplay, & Trailers

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash marks the first video game adaptation of one of the world’s biggest anime & manga franchises. First announced during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is a 2v2 3D action brawler where teams of Jujutsu Sorcerers face each other on the battlefield.

Jujutsu Kaisen is set in a world where cursed energy creates powerful evil spirits who prey on humanity. Those with the power to control their cursed energy are called Jujustu Sorcerers, who use their cursed techniques to destroy supernatural monsters. The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen is a high school student named Yuji Itadori, who eats one of the fingers of Sukuna, one of the most powerful sorcerers of ancient times, and becomes the unwilling host to the villain of the series.

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’s Release Date?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans won’t have to wait long before they can fling magic at each other, as Jujutsu Kaisen Custed Clash is set to be “Coming Soon.” The game lacks a release date or window, but “Coming Soon” suggests a 2023 release. If not this year, it will likely launch in the early months of 2024. We will update this section when a more concrete release date is given.

What Platforms Is Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Releasing On?

Bandai Namco has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Class is coming to PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This means it will be available on every major platform except mobile phones. It’s currently unclear whether Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will have cross-play between platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Trailers

The first trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash was shown during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2023. The trailer reveals the initial roster of four playable fighters and offers a look at the gameplay, with the Jujutsu Kaisen cast showing off the powers that they’ll possess in the game.

It bears mentioning that the cast will only have powers from the first few story arcs, as the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga are still ongoing. It’s unclear what the cut-off point is, but the anime’s first season is likely, especially as the game will have been in development for a few years now.

Every Jujustu Kaisen Cursed Clash Edition Available To Pre-Order

As of the time of writing, there are no pre-orders or editions available for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. The pre-order links on the official website haven’t gone live yet, and there has been no word regarding any special editions of the game. This will likely change if Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash receives post-launch DLC, as there should be editions that come with a Season Pass.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Follow The Story From The Manga?

The official Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash website mentions a Story Mode, confirming that the game will loosely follow the events of the anime & manga. The official press release for the game has also confirmed that it will follow the original work’s story, though it’s currently unclear how far along it will go.

All Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Confirmed Characters

Bandai Namco has confirmed that fifteen characters will be playable in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, and a few of them have been featured in the official trailers and promotional artwork for the game.

Yuji Itadori: The bearer of Sukuna’s power and the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Megumi Fushigruo: A user of the Ten Shadows technique who can summon powerful shinigami and use them as allies in battle.

Nobara Kugisaki: A lady who can beat her foes senseless with her hammers or use her Straw Doll technique to injure them from a distance.

Satoru Gojo: The user of the Limitless & Six-Eyes techniques is easily the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, and much like Saitama in the One-Punch Man video game, he'll have to be toned down considerably to be put on the same level as the other fighters in the game.

The title card graphic for the game also showed Sukuna, Panda, Toge Inumaki, and Maki Zenin. While not 100% confirmed to be playable characters, their appearance in the first trailer confirms that they’ll be part of the game.

All Trailers for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Below, we’ve highlighted every trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash that’s been released. The oldest is towards the bottom, with the latest trailer at the top, just underneath this paragraph.

The Announcement Trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash introduced the world to a game that feels like it should have been made so long ago, considering the popularity of the manga.

It’s surprising that it has taken this long for a Jujutsu Kaisen console & PC game to be announced, considering the series’ meteoric rise in popularity. Its setting and characters are well-suited for an anime fighting game. If the Jujutsu Kaisen keeps on rising in fame, then we’ll likely see many more games after Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, along with a ton of post-launch support for new characters.