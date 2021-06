The summer event called Heatwave is now live in Knockout City. During this timed event, many summertime-themed cosmetics are up for grabs in the new Heatwave Shop in the game. These can only be purchased by using Heatwave Tickets gained from playing games and collecting Ice Pops hidden throughout each battle arena. Here are all 17 of the Ice Pop locations on Galaxy Burger.

On top of the parking garage

Inside the parking garage

On the left side of the parking garage

Above the parking garage

On the rotating platform

Behind Penalty Box (the icy stand)

In front of Penalty Box

Above Penalty Box (jump on UFOs or the planet orbiting the restaurant to reach it)

Above the right garbage disposal

Inside the left garbage disposal

In front of the alien stand

Bottom floor of Galaxy Burger

Second floor of Galaxy Burger

Above the middle pedestal in Galaxy Burger (Double jump to reach it)

To the right of the alien

In front of the alien (jump on UFOs or the planet orbiting the restaurant to reach it)

Floating out towards the city between the rocket and the alien (we jumped from the UFOs to reach it)