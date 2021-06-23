Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Rooftop Rumble
Your gliding skills will be put to the test.
The Heatwave is on in Knockout City. The dodgeball-focused deathmatch game is celebrating the warmer months of the year with cosmetics themed around the summertime. In addition, it has some new collectibles for everyone to find whenever they get into a public match. There are 16 Ice Pops hidden around the Rooftop Rumble map, which do not need to be grabbed in one game. Instead, when you collect them, a see-through version of the popsicle is shown to notify you that you have grabbed that one. Here are all of the locations of the Ice Pops on Rooftop Rumble in Knockout City.