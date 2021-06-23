Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Rooftop Rumble

The Heatwave is on in Knockout City. The dodgeball-focused deathmatch game is celebrating the warmer months of the year with cosmetics themed around the summertime. In addition, it has some new collectibles for everyone to find whenever they get into a public match. There are 16 Ice Pops hidden around the Rooftop Rumble map, which do not need to be grabbed in one game. Instead, when you collect them, a see-through version of the popsicle is shown to notify you that you have grabbed that one. Here are all of the locations of the Ice Pops on Rooftop Rumble in Knockout City.

On the corner of the roof near spawn

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of this box

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the highest roof

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the pit between spawn and the band stage

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the band stage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the band stage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Above the middle bridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the gap by the band stage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Underneath the middle bridge (there’s no way to return to land safely when you grab this)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the gap near the garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

On top of the platforms to jump over the gap from the garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the small trees in the garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the corner of the roof near the garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the box in front of spawn

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the pit on the other side of the roof from the garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the edge near the previous Ice Pop