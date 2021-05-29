Knockout City – Tips to play better on Concussion Yard

Concussion Yard is a Knockout City map set in a site under construction—the perfect location for a game of dodgeball. As you brawl it out with the opposing team, you will play amongst the equipment and unfinished buildings in the arena. Here are some tips to help you succeed in your matches on Concussion Yard.

Make use of cover

There is a lot of cover surrounding Concussion Yard. From machinery to buildings under construction, there are tons of different ways to avoid incoming fire. That being said, you will need to watch out for lobs and curves coming around the bends and corners of the area. Pretty much everywhere you go in the map will have something you can use as cover. Sometimes it will be moving like the platforms over the center death pit. Just be sure to use the environment to your advantage.

Use the ultimate throw

While Concussion Yard has many spots to hide behind, there is not much to hide under. For this reason, ultimate throws are very useful on this map. Either you or a teammate just needs to roll into a ball and be thrown into the sky by the other person. Thanks to the unfinished nature of the area, you have access to nailing enemies with this attack almost anywhere in this arena.

Come in like a wrecking ball

It’s a little hard to miss the giant wrecking ball swinging back and forth in the middle of the map. While it can knock you around if you get in its path, it can also be used as a means of surveillance if you get on top of it. There is a platform on it that you can safely stand on to get a lay of the land and see where enemy players are. Also, since it swings above the field, not many people are looking to throw a dodgeball up there. If you’re holding a ball as you swing around on it, you may find an opportunity to get a sneak attack on an unsuspecting enemy.

Most useful special balls