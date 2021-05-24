League of Legends: Wild Rift Pride event: Duration, missions, rewards

Riot has introduced a brand new event, League of Legends: Wild Rift Pride, for LGBTQIA+ players and during this event, special colourful icons, emotes and other rewards have made their way to the game. Players will have to complete the required set of missions ends to claim them before the event and here are the complete details about the League of Legends: Wild Rift Pride event.

Duration

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift Pride event has started and will go on till May 30 (23:59 UTC) and players can access it through the Events sections of the game.

Missions and Rewards

Image via Riot Games

Here is the list of missions along with their corresponding rewards:

We Win Together

Objective: Play 1 game

Rewards: 7 icons and ‘Rainbows For All’ homeguard trail till May 30

Icon Rotation (GIF via Riot Games)

‘Rainbows For All’ homeguard trail (GIF via Riot Games)

United We Play

Objective: Play 10 games with either a Pride icon or the homeguard trail equipped

Rewards: ‘Pride 2021’ emote