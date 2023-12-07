LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error – Are LEGO Fortnite Servers Down? [Explained]

Having a reliable internet connection is important when you want to jump into your LEGO Fortnite world with your friends. Unfortunately, there are a handful of problems that can happen, and you might encounter a Matchmaking Error when you try to connect to your LEGO Fortnite world.

There are a few reasons that you might encounter this issue while playing LEGO Fortnite. You might have a connection issue, some hiccups with the servers, or it could be the millions of people actively playing the game, which cause issues with the overall server. All of these answers are correct, but does this mean that the servers are down? Here’s what you need to know about the LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error.

How to Fix The LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error

When you encounter the LEGO Fortnite Matchmaking Error, it is because there are too many players trying to launch into the game at the same time. Because there are so many people actively playing on the LEGO Fortnite servers, it can cause problems, and this regularly prevents you from jumping into the game.

Thankfully, the LEGO Fortnite team has flagged this issue, sharing it on their LEGO Fortnite Status page, which you can follow on Twitter. This regularly flagged problem has happened several times during the game’s tremendously big launch, and fans are extremely excited to jump into the game. It’s been a popular launch, and as the developers continue to add to the game, more problems like this could likely pop up throughout LEGO Fortnite’s lifetime.

Unfortunately, there’s little you can do about this Matchmaking Error in LEGO Fortnite. I encountered this error several times while trying to play the game. One method that worked for me was to shut down the game, wait five minutes, and then I jumped back into it. I had to attempt to connect to my LEGO Fortnite world several times before it finally went through, allowing me to play the game.

The best thing you can do is to make sure you don’t lose connection while playing in your LEGO Fortnite world. If you do, the queue times might prove to be too much, and you’ll consistently experience the Matchmaking Error when attempting to connect to your world. Although this error is happening, the LEGO Fortnite servers are up, they are working, and you’ll need to keep trying to connect to your game. It’s frustrating, but you should eventually get into LEGO Fortnite. At most, I was out of my world for 20 minutes.