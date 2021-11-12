List of all Miman Rewards in Shin Megami Tensei V

Once you’ve met Gustave at the Cadaver’s Hollow in Shin Megami Tensei V, they will assign you a quest to locate all of their Miman servants, who were sent on a journey to gather things for Gustave to add to their collection. However, being servants of simple brains, Miman tends to get lost and confused, and they need a little extra push from someone to send them home. That someone, of course, is you.

Naturally, Gustave won’t have you do all that footwork for nothing. For every five Miman you discover, you receive a reward — and these rewards are quite good for the area you can acquire them in. However, there are 200 Miman to find, so this isn’t a quest that can be wrapped up in a single sitting. Below is a list of the rewards, which can be also be found by speaking with Gustave.

5 – Starter Healing Set x3

10 – Element Talisman

15 – Neko Shogun’s Essence

20 – Ice Gem x3 (Useful for a quest in Da’at: Shinagawa, so don’t use!)

25 – Angel’s Essence

30 – Avian Talisman (Useful for many bosses — this is a must-grab!)

35 – Gem Set x3

40 – Makami’s Essence

45 – Avatar Talisman

50 – Incense Set x2

55 – Holy Talisman

60 – King Frost’s Essence

65 – Ailment Gem Set x4

70 – Fiend Talisman

75 – Gem Set x6

80 – Quetzalcoatl’s Essence

85 – Sutra Set

90 – Kishin Talisman

95 – Charge Gem Set x2

100 – Genma Talisman

105 – Balm Set x1

110 – Grimoire x6

115 – Incense Set x4

120 – Thunderbird’s Essence

125 – Ailment Gem Set x8

130 – Large Glory Crystal x1

135 – Sutra Set x2

140 – Yoshitsune’s Essence

145 – Balm Set x2

150 – Large Glory Crystal x2

155 – Advanced Healing Set x2

160 – Siegfried’s Essence

165 – Incense Set x6

170 – Gospel x2

175 – Large Glory Crystal x3

180 – Lakshmi’s Essence

185 – Sutra Set x3

190 – Soma x3

195 – Large Glory Crystal x4

200 – Balm Set x4

The primary rewards appear to be Essences and Talismans, which allow you to inherit affinities and abilities to Nahobino or your demons or impart new Magatsuhi attacks to your team. Aside from that, loads of healing items, Incenses and Balms for stat boosting, and Sutras to boost your demons skill affinity. In short, making time to find Mimans will give you vastly useful rewards, so don’t neglect it.