The Long Dark – All Lake Cabin Key Locations

The Long Dark story mode can be a bit overwhelming. There are dozens of caches and keys that players need to find. Some progress the main story, and others are optional side quests. If you’re like us, though, you want those keys and quest items to complete everything you possibly can. Today, we’re going to show you all three Lake Cabin Key locations to the Lake Cabins in Mystery Lake.

Where is Lake Cabin Key #1 In The Long Dark

Image via Hinterland Studio

The Long Dark players can find Lake Cabin Key #1 in Forlorn Muskeg at the Shortwave Tower. From Mystery Lake, head into Forlorn Muskeg and hug the right wall. Watch out for a couple of wolves and a possible bear. If the skies are clear, you should see the Shortwave Tower ahead of you as you pass between a cave on your left and the edge of the map on your right. The key will be on the dead body by the Shortwave Tower.

Where is Lake Cabin Key #2 In The Long Dark

Lake Cabin Key #2 is found in Mystery Lake, just outside of Alan’s Cave. Look for a hunter’s blind with a dead body beside it. A search of the dead body will reveal Key #2. There is normally a wolf in the area, but it can be avoided by stepping into the hunter’s blind.

Where is Lake Cabin Key #3 In The Long Dark

Lake Cabin Key #3 in The Long Dark is found inside the Camp Office. When you go through the main door, head left and go behind the counter near the stairs. Look for a filing cabinet near a window. Search the second to bottom drawer of the filing cabinet and you’ll find Lake Cabin Key #3.

If you’re planning to jump into Survival mode after finishing up the first two episodes of The Long Dark, take a couple guides with you. Check out our guide for sleeping safely. This is particularly important at you get farther into the story, and less safe locations can be accessed.