Lost Ark Lullaby Island Quest Chain Guide

If you’re looking to pick up the Forest’s Minuet song, which you’ll need for quite a few other quests in Lost Ark, Lullaby Island is where you’ll find it. Before you head to Lullaby Island though, there are a couple of things you’ll need to do first. To complete this quest chain, you’ll need the Song of Resonance from Peyto Island, which is going to cost you 16,500 Pirate Coins. Once you’re ready, you can head to Lullaby Island, which can be found just southwest of Annika, at the location marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I Can Hear You

Once you arrive at Lullaby Island, you can begin the quest chain by speaking to Traveler Eclipse. Your first quest, called “I Can Hear You,” involves finding an invisible singing fairy three times and then choosing the correct responses to her dialogue. The first time you encounter this fairy, the correct responses are:

Whistle

Wait

Whistle again

The second time, respond with:

Put down the shiny pebble

Remember me?

It’s a gift

The third time, respond with:

Just watch

Listen with your back to her

I’m listening

I’ll look for one

Sure

No worries, I’m an adventurer

It’s Okay, Miss Fairy

Once you’ve finished “I Can Hear You,” the fairy will give you a new quest, called “It’s Okay, Miss Fairy.” For this quest, you’ll need to complete the same event on Lullaby Island three different times. This event only occurs at certain times, which can be checked on the event schedule in the upper left corner of your screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at Lullaby Island for this event, head to the area marked on your map and wait for it to begin. As soon as it starts, play your Song of Resonance in the highlighted area to open a secret passage. Head to the far end of this tunnel. After a short pause, an objective will appear that requires all players in the area to play the Song of Resonance again, until it’s been performed a total of 20 times. Once this is complete, a short cutscene will play before you are rewarded a Chest of Sleeping Songs, which contains a Voice of the Forest. For more detailed information on this event, you can refer to this guide.

A Secluded, Secret Area

After you collect three Voices of the Forest, head back to the fairy on Lullaby Island. The fairy will give you your reward for “It’s Okay, Miss Fairy,” which includes the Forest’s Minuet song. She will also give you the final quest in the chain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this quest, simply head to Mercia Island, which is just to the southwest of Lullaby Island. Once there, head to the gate shown above and perform the Forest’s Minuet song to open it. Next, deliver a message to the invisible fairy inside the gate. Finally, head back to Lullaby Island and speak to the fairy there one last time to complete the quest chain.

