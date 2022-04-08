Lost Ark: Moake World Boss guide

The Moake World Boss is a field boss in Lost Ark that drops some important collectibles and materials for Tier 3 gear honing. The boss can be found in Tikatika Colony, located in the continent Punika, and can be fought by anyone in the area. (However, the fight is recommended for those who are Item Level 1415 and above. While most people who clear this fight are well below this Item Level, you should know some of your attacks will be blocked.)

World Bosses are a daily activity in Lost Ark that allows you and anyone else in the area to join forces and fight an extremely tough boss. Once the boss is defeated, you will receive tons of loot that includes important collectibles and honing materials for your gear progression.

Head to this location in Tikatika Colony to fight Moake. It’s recommended to make or join a party to maximize the amount of contribution you make.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fight will begin officially at the top of every hour when a World Boss can be fought, but you have until about three minutes after the official time to make it to the boss and find a group. After three minutes, the fight will promptly begin, and you can challenge Moake.

The key to remember in the Moake fight is that the boss can reset if you lead him too close to the edge of the circle. This circle will materialize around you during the fight, and you must keep him close to the center, as the Moake fight can reset. If Moake resets, the fight is essentially wasted, so try to keep your group at the center of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of the key attacks of Moake include a massive AoE attack, which you can see when Moake is surrounded by an extremely wide red and blue circle. You may be tempted to try and run away from the AoE, but the best course of action is to remain close to the center to keep Moake from resetting. The attack actually does not do a huge amount of damage and will not one-shot you, so tank the attack.

Another key attack includes a freeze. Once teammates are CC’ed, you’ll have to use attacks on them to free them so they can continue to deal damage. Typically, once you are frozen, you’re likely dead. However, if you can free your teammates with your attack, you can attempt to do so. Death is a key element to this fight: you’ll likely have to resurrect several times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the conclusion of the Moake fight, you can potentially obtain an Omnium Star, which is a coveted collectible that you can trade in for excellent rewards in Nia Village. You’ll also earn some honing materials for Tier 3 gear, including Guardian Stones, Destruction Stones, and protection materials.

Note: You can only obtain rewards for this boss once per day, so it’s not worth doing more than once.