Lost Judgement pre-order bonuses and special editions guide
Know what you are getting.
With the launch of Lost Judgement creeping ever closer, Sega has revealed the special edition and pre-order bonuses extras that players will be able to get their hands on. It’s an interesting batch of extras, including all manner of extra game content, with some of the special edition content actually acting as DLC that will release later in the year.
Below, you can find everything broken down, covering the different editions and what you get with them, then the contents of those special packs.
Lost Judgement Editions
Standard Edition
- Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)
Digital Deluxe Edition
- Early Access beginning September 21
- Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)
- Detective Essentials Pack
- School Stories Expansion Pack
Digitial Ultimate Editions
- Early Access beginning September 21
- Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)
- Detective Essentials Pack
- School Stories Expansion Pack
- Story Expansion Pack
Quick-Start Support, Detective Essentials, School Stories, and Story Expansion Pack contents
Quick-Start Support Pack
- Health items
- New Extract recipes
- Wayfarer’s Lucky Cat – gives more in-game yen
Detective Essentials Pack
- Launches on September 24
- More detective dogs
- New skateboard and skate park
- Sky Spider Drone (Extract recipes)
- Additional girlfriends
- Four more Sega Master System games
- Fight Super Shin Amon
School Stories Expansion Pack
- Launches on October 26
- New Motorcycle – Includes more parts and a new race course
- New dance club outfit and even sweeter dance moves
- New robot
- Spar with Kaito, Sugiura, and Higashi
- Take the new boxing combat style out to the streets (new fighting style)
Story Expansion Pack – The Kaito Files
Additional story content with a new playable character, Kaito. Includes 10 hours of extra content.