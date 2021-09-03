Lost Judgement pre-order bonuses and special editions guide

With the launch of Lost Judgement creeping ever closer, Sega has revealed the special edition and pre-order bonuses extras that players will be able to get their hands on. It’s an interesting batch of extras, including all manner of extra game content, with some of the special edition content actually acting as DLC that will release later in the year.

Below, you can find everything broken down, covering the different editions and what you get with them, then the contents of those special packs.

Lost Judgement Editions

Standard Edition

Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)

Digital Deluxe Edition

Early Access beginning September 21

Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)

Detective Essentials Pack

School Stories Expansion Pack

Digitial Ultimate Editions

Early Access beginning September 21

Quick Start Support Pack (when preordered)

Detective Essentials Pack

School Stories Expansion Pack

Story Expansion Pack

Quick-Start Support, Detective Essentials, School Stories, and Story Expansion Pack contents

Quick-Start Support Pack

Health items

New Extract recipes

Wayfarer’s Lucky Cat – gives more in-game yen

Detective Essentials Pack

Launches on September 24

More detective dogs

New skateboard and skate park

Sky Spider Drone (Extract recipes)

Additional girlfriends

Four more Sega Master System games

Fight Super Shin Amon

School Stories Expansion Pack

Launches on October 26

New Motorcycle – Includes more parts and a new race course

New dance club outfit and even sweeter dance moves

New robot

Spar with Kaito, Sugiura, and Higashi

Take the new boxing combat style out to the streets (new fighting style)

Story Expansion Pack – The Kaito Files

Additional story content with a new playable character, Kaito. Includes 10 hours of extra content.