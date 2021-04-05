Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind in Genshin Impact – how to get, stats, and ascension materials

The Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind is a Catalyst in Genshin Impact. This five star weapon will be available through Wishes, and will be part of the upcoming Epitome Invocation Banner.

The weapon can be used by characters such as Lisa, Klee, Sucrose, and Ningguang. The Lost pray to the Sacred Wind is an interesting weapon, providing boosts to movement speed and elemental damage in battle.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind Stats

  • Rarity – 5 Star
  • Base ATK – 46
  • Secondary Stat – Crit Rate
  • Secondary Stat Value – 7.2%
  • Boundless Blessing – Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

When deciding if you want Lost Pray to the Sacred Wind for your characters, the easiest thing to think about is how selfish your catalyst users are. If they are always on-field, it is a good choice. if you rotate them off a lot, then it’s not the best choice.

Ascension Materials

Ascension PhaseLevelWeapon Ascension Mat.Common MatsMora
120-40Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 5		Chaos Device x 5, Slime Condensate x 310000
240-50Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 5		Chaos Device x 18, Slime Condensate x 1220000
350-60Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 9		Chaos Circuit x 9, Slime Secretions x 930000
460-70Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 5		Chaos Circuit x 18, Slime Secretions x 1445000
570-80Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 9		Chaos Core x 14, Slime Concentrate x 955000
680-90Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator
x 6		Chaos Core x 27, Slime Concentrate x 1865000

