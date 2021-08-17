Madden 22: How Training works and how to power up MUT players

If you’re new to Madden Ultimate Team (MUT), be prepared to get familiar with Training. Training is back for another year in Madden, and Training items can be used to power up players in MUT. Powered up MUT cards have boosted ratings, but it’s important to know that certain cards are eligible for these boosts. So, how does Training work, and how can you power up players in Madden Ultimate Team? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Training is much like MUT Coins, Cred, and other currency in Madden 22, in the sense that it can be acquired in a variety of ways. Training can be acquired through challenges, quick selling players, and leveling up in MUT.

Now, as we mentioned earlier, only certain MUT players can be upgraded. Some cards, such as core series items, can’t be upgraded. Others, such as traditional Power Up and Team Affinity cards, can be boosted up. To power up a card, select a MUT card in your collection or lineup and select Player Options (X/Square). Then, select Upgrade and then look at the upgrade options. This should be noted on the left-hand side of the screen, and the number of Training Points needed should be denoted next to the purple UT icon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Powering up cards is important for a few reasons. One, it gives cards a nice rating boost. But more importantly, upgrading cards with Training points also unlocks special Superstar and X-Factor ability slots. For an additional Training point fee (which in most cases, is quite large), you can add X-Factors to power-up eligible cards.

Lastly, we should mention that you can look for refunds on Training points spent on cards. Keep in mind, though, that you won’t get back the full cost spent to upgrade a player.

To get a Training refund, go back to the screen where you powered up the card. Go to the previous upgrades slot, and hit A/X to receive a partial Training refund.