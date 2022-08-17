Madden 23: What are the relocation teams & cities in Franchise Mode?
Looking for a new home?
Much like in prior Madden games, Franchise Mode players can relocate their current team to a number of different locations. These locations range from cities in the United States, to even Mexico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. So, what cities are relocation options in Madden 23, and what are the team options? Let’s take a look.
First off, keep in mind that unless the relocation settings are set to All Users or Everyone (Can Relocate), teams can’t leave their location for a new one. That is, however, if the stadium rating is above 20. If it is not, that means that users can opt to leave their current setting, and forego the possibility of renovations for the chance to find a new locale.
If you want to relocate, make sure to select ‘Manage Team’ in the home screen before the season starts, and then select ‘Stadium.’ If the relocation option is available, click it to begin the process. During the regular season, you will find a notification at the home screen to begin the relocation process.
Here are the full list of relocation teams and cities that can be found in Franchise mode:
London
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights
Toronto
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds
Mexico City
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles
Brooklyn
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons
Chicago
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars
Oakland
- Market Size: Larger
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: No re-brand options
San Antonio
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts. Express
Orlando
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards
Salt Lake City
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers
Memphis
- Market Size: Small
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers
Sacramento
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods
Columbus
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers
Portland
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Hardcore
- Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks
Austin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Front Runner
- Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados
Dublin
- Market Size: Decent
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks
Houston
- Market Size: Huge
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers
Oklahoma City
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Loyal
- Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons
St. Louis
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: No re-brand options
San Diego
- Market Size: Average
- Personality: Laid Back
- Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks
Keep in mind that once you a pick a city, you won’t be able to move into that location until the following year.