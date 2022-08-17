Madden 23: What are the relocation teams & cities in Franchise Mode?

Looking for a new home?

Image via EA

Much like in prior Madden games, Franchise Mode players can relocate their current team to a number of different locations. These locations range from cities in the United States, to even Mexico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. So, what cities are relocation options in Madden 23, and what are the team options? Let’s take a look.

First off, keep in mind that unless the relocation settings are set to All Users or Everyone (Can Relocate), teams can’t leave their location for a new one. That is, however, if the stadium rating is above 20. If it is not, that means that users can opt to leave their current setting, and forego the possibility of renovations for the chance to find a new locale.

If you want to relocate, make sure to select ‘Manage Team’ in the home screen before the season starts, and then select ‘Stadium.’ If the relocation option is available, click it to begin the process. During the regular season, you will find a notification at the home screen to begin the relocation process.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Here are the full list of relocation teams and cities that can be found in Franchise mode:

London

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights

Toronto

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds

Mexico City

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Hardcore
  • Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles

Brooklyn

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Hardcore
  • Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons

Chicago

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Hardcore
  • Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars

Oakland

  • Market Size: Larger
  • Personality: Front Runner
  • Team Name choices: No re-brand options

San Antonio

  • Market Size: Average
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts. Express

Orlando

  • Market Size: Decent
  • Personality: Front Runner
  • Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards

Salt Lake City

  • Market Size: Small
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers

Memphis

  • Market Size: Small
  • Personality: Laid Back
  • Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers

Sacramento

  • Market Size: Decent
  • Personality: Laid Back
  • Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods

Columbus

  • Market Size: Decent
  • Personality: Front Runner
  • Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers

Portland

  • Market Size: Average
  • Personality: Hardcore
  • Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks

Austin

  • Market Size: Decent
  • Personality: Front Runner
  • Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados

Dublin

  • Market Size: Decent
  • Personality: Laid Back
  • Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks

Houston

  • Market Size: Huge
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers

Oklahoma City

  • Market Size: Average
  • Personality: Loyal
  • Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons

St. Louis

  • Market Size: Average
  • Personality: Laid Back
  • Team Name choices: No re-brand options

San Diego

  • Market Size: Average
  • Personality: Laid Back
  • Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks

Keep in mind that once you a pick a city, you won’t be able to move into that location until the following year.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved