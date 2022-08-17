Madden 23: What are the relocation teams & cities in Franchise Mode?

Much like in prior Madden games, Franchise Mode players can relocate their current team to a number of different locations. These locations range from cities in the United States, to even Mexico, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. So, what cities are relocation options in Madden 23, and what are the team options? Let’s take a look.

First off, keep in mind that unless the relocation settings are set to All Users or Everyone (Can Relocate), teams can’t leave their location for a new one. That is, however, if the stadium rating is above 20. If it is not, that means that users can opt to leave their current setting, and forego the possibility of renovations for the chance to find a new locale.

If you want to relocate, make sure to select ‘Manage Team’ in the home screen before the season starts, and then select ‘Stadium.’ If the relocation option is available, click it to begin the process. During the regular season, you will find a notification at the home screen to begin the relocation process.

Here are the full list of relocation teams and cities that can be found in Franchise mode:

London

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights

Toronto

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds

Mexico City

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles

Brooklyn

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons

Chicago

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars

Oakland

Market Size: Larger

Larger Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: No re-brand options

San Antonio

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts. Express

Orlando

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards

Salt Lake City

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers

Memphis

Market Size: Small

Small Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers

Sacramento

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Laid Back

Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods

Columbus

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers

Portland

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Hardcore

Hardcore Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks

Austin

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Front Runner

Front Runner Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados

Dublin

Market Size: Decent

Decent Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks

Houston

Market Size: Huge

Huge Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers

Oklahoma City

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Loyal

Loyal Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons

St. Louis

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: No re-brand options

San Diego

Market Size: Average

Average Personality: Laid Back

Laid Back Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks

Keep in mind that once you a pick a city, you won’t be able to move into that location until the following year.