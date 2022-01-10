Marvel Strike Force tier list – The best characters in Marvel Strike Force
So many characters to choose from.
If you’re a Marvel fan, chances are that Marvel Strike Force has your favorite on their roster. Drawing familiar faces from across Marvel comics, it has more than 150 characters out there to unlock.
Curious who is the best to bring into your team and who is best left out of the action? Here is our Marvel Strike Force character tier list. What makes these characters the best? Most often it is their stats, but some have unique abilities that help them come out on top, such as Psylocke’s ability to transfer negative effects from one character to another. Finding characters with synergy is more important than just filling your team with S-Ranked characters.
Of course, you’ll want a team a variety of roles in it to keep them balanced. The different character roles are:
- Protector: Fulfil the role of the tank for a team, soaking up damage or negating it entirely
- Support: The team healer, getting characters back into fighting shape
- Blaster: Deal out ranged damage for a team
- Brawler: Deal out melee damage for a team
- Controller: Change battlefield conditions to favor your team
Finally, it is worth noting that there are certain characters we won’t be listing here. These filler characters, such as the AIM Assaulter or a generic SHIELD Agent, won’t be on here to save space. They are technically better than having an empty space on your team but should be changed out for a better character as soon as possible.
S-Tier Characters
- Doctor Doom – Controller
- Ghost – Controller
- Moondragon – Support
- Taskmaster – Controller
- Yo-Yo – Controller
- Scientist Supreme – Support
- Black Panther – Brawler
- Shuri – Support
- Spider-Man (Symbiote) – Brawler
- Hela – Controller
- Ebony Maw – Support
- Omega Red – Controller
- Magneto – Controller
- Phoenix – Controller
- Minn-Erva – Support
- Kestrel – Blaster
- Vision – Controller
- Deadpool – Brawler
- Ultron – Blaster
- Loki – Controller
- Invisible Woman – Protector
- Black Bolt – Blaster
- Domino – Controller
- Ghost Rider – Brawler
A-Tier Characters
- Captain America – Protector
- Scream – Controller
- Silver Samurai – Protector
- Cull Obsidian – Protector
- The Thing – Brawler
- Rocket Raccoon – Blaster
- Colleen Wing – Brawler
- Carnage – Brawler
- Yelena Belova – Blaster
- Lady Deathstrike – Brawler
- Negasonic – Blaster
- Swarm – Controller
- White Tiger – Brawler
- Graviton – Controller
- Corvus Glaive – Brawler
- Silver Surfer – Blaster
- Red Guardian – Protector
- Star-Lord – Controller
- Emma Frost – Controller
- Anti-Venom – Support
- Falcon – Blaster
- Doctor Stranger – Support
- Moon Knight – Brawler
- Ms. Marvel – Brawler
- Nick Fury – Support
- Proxima Midnight – Controller
- Mister Sinister – Support
- Quake – Controller
- Venom – Controller
- Sharon Carter – Controller
- Bishop – Blaster
- Scarlet Witch – Controller
- Pyro – Blaster
- Jessica Jones – Controller
- Spider-Man – Brawler
- Black Widow – Controller
- Iron Man – Blaster
- Captain Marvel – Brawler
- Crystal – Blaster
- War Machine – Blaster
- Phyla-Vell – Protector
B-Tier Characters
- Multiple Man – Protector
- Sif – Protector
- Hawkeye – Controller
- Korath – Blaster
- Spider-Man (Miles Morales) – Brawler
- Red Skull – Controller
- Iceman – Controller
- Agent Coulson – Controller
- She-Hulk – Protector
- Groot – Support
- Polaris – Controller
- Green Goblin – Blaster
- Ronan – Controller
- Karnak – Controller
- Elsa Bloodstone – Blaster
- Yellowjacket – Blaster
- Killmonger – Blaster
- Mordo – Controller
- Ultimus – Brawler
- Toad – Controller
- Psylocke – Brawler
- Doctor Octopus – Support
- Baron Zemo – Controller
- Mr. Fantastic – Controller
- Longshot – Blaster
- Human Torch – Blaster
- Hulk – Protector
- Ironheart – Blaster
- Thor – Blaster
- Thanos – Blaster
- Cyclops – Blaster
- Adam Warlock – Support
- Shocker – Blaster
- Punisher – Blaster
- Captain America (Sam Wilson) – Protector
- Kingpin – Protector
- Vulture – Brawler
- Drax – Protector
- Stature – Protector
C-Tier Characters
- Daredevil – Brawler
- Yondu – Support
- Maria Hill – Support
- Misty Knight – Controller
- Shatterstar – Brawler
- Colosus – Protector
- Rhino – Protector
- Winter Soldier – Blaster
- Kitty Pryde – Protector
- Squirrel Girl – Support
- Jubilee – Controller
- Okoye – Controller
- Beast – Support
- Elektra – Brawler
- Mystique – Controller
- Luke Cage – Protector
- Sabretooth – Brawler
- Storm – Controller
- Hiemdall – Brawler
- Juggernaut – Protector
- Mantis – Controller
- Gamora – Brawler
- America Chavez – Brawler
- Cable – Blaster
- Mysterio – Controller
- Iron Fist – Brawler
- Wolverine – Brawler
- Stryfe – Protector
- Ant-Man – Controller
D-Tier Characters
- Namor – Brawler
- Wasp – Blaster
- Bullseye – Blaster
- Crossbones – Protector
- X-23 – Brawler
- Night Nurse – Support
- Blob – Protector
- Nebula – Brawler
- Rescue – Support
- Electro – Blaster
- Nobu – Controller
- Hand Sorceress – Support