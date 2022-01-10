Marvel Strike Force tier list – The best characters in Marvel Strike Force

If you’re a Marvel fan, chances are that Marvel Strike Force has your favorite on their roster. Drawing familiar faces from across Marvel comics, it has more than 150 characters out there to unlock.

Curious who is the best to bring into your team and who is best left out of the action? Here is our Marvel Strike Force character tier list. What makes these characters the best? Most often it is their stats, but some have unique abilities that help them come out on top, such as Psylocke’s ability to transfer negative effects from one character to another. Finding characters with synergy is more important than just filling your team with S-Ranked characters.

Of course, you’ll want a team a variety of roles in it to keep them balanced. The different character roles are:

Protector: Fulfil the role of the tank for a team, soaking up damage or negating it entirely

Support: The team healer, getting characters back into fighting shape

Blaster: Deal out ranged damage for a team

Brawler: Deal out melee damage for a team

Controller: Change battlefield conditions to favor your team

Finally, it is worth noting that there are certain characters we won’t be listing here. These filler characters, such as the AIM Assaulter or a generic SHIELD Agent, won’t be on here to save space. They are technically better than having an empty space on your team but should be changed out for a better character as soon as possible.

S-Tier Characters

Doctor Doom – Controller

Ghost – Controller

Moondragon – Support

Taskmaster – Controller

Yo-Yo – Controller

Scientist Supreme – Support

Black Panther – Brawler

Shuri – Support

Spider-Man (Symbiote) – Brawler

Hela – Controller

Ebony Maw – Support

Omega Red – Controller

Magneto – Controller

Phoenix – Controller

Minn-Erva – Support

Kestrel – Blaster

Vision – Controller

Deadpool – Brawler

Ultron – Blaster

Loki – Controller

Invisible Woman – Protector

Black Bolt – Blaster

Domino – Controller

Ghost Rider – Brawler

A-Tier Characters

Captain America – Protector

Scream – Controller

Silver Samurai – Protector

Cull Obsidian – Protector

The Thing – Brawler

Rocket Raccoon – Blaster

Colleen Wing – Brawler

Carnage – Brawler

Yelena Belova – Blaster

Lady Deathstrike – Brawler

Negasonic – Blaster

Swarm – Controller

White Tiger – Brawler

Graviton – Controller

Corvus Glaive – Brawler

Silver Surfer – Blaster

Red Guardian – Protector

Star-Lord – Controller

Emma Frost – Controller

Anti-Venom – Support

Falcon – Blaster

Doctor Stranger – Support

Moon Knight – Brawler

Ms. Marvel – Brawler

Nick Fury – Support

Proxima Midnight – Controller

Mister Sinister – Support

Quake – Controller

Venom – Controller

Sharon Carter – Controller

Bishop – Blaster

Scarlet Witch – Controller

Pyro – Blaster

Jessica Jones – Controller

Spider-Man – Brawler

Black Widow – Controller

Iron Man – Blaster

Captain Marvel – Brawler

Crystal – Blaster

War Machine – Blaster

Phyla-Vell – Protector

B-Tier Characters

Multiple Man – Protector

Sif – Protector

Hawkeye – Controller

Korath – Blaster

Spider-Man (Miles Morales) – Brawler

Red Skull – Controller

Iceman – Controller

Agent Coulson – Controller

She-Hulk – Protector

Groot – Support

Polaris – Controller

Green Goblin – Blaster

Ronan – Controller

Karnak – Controller

Elsa Bloodstone – Blaster

Yellowjacket – Blaster

Killmonger – Blaster

Mordo – Controller

Ultimus – Brawler

Toad – Controller

Psylocke – Brawler

Doctor Octopus – Support

Baron Zemo – Controller

Mr. Fantastic – Controller

Longshot – Blaster

Human Torch – Blaster

Hulk – Protector

Ironheart – Blaster

Thor – Blaster

Thanos – Blaster

Cyclops – Blaster

Adam Warlock – Support

Shocker – Blaster

Punisher – Blaster

Captain America (Sam Wilson) – Protector

Kingpin – Protector

Vulture – Brawler

Drax – Protector

Stature – Protector

C-Tier Characters

Daredevil – Brawler

Yondu – Support

Maria Hill – Support

Misty Knight – Controller

Shatterstar – Brawler

Colosus – Protector

Rhino – Protector

Winter Soldier – Blaster

Kitty Pryde – Protector

Squirrel Girl – Support

Jubilee – Controller

Okoye – Controller

Beast – Support

Elektra – Brawler

Mystique – Controller

Luke Cage – Protector

Sabretooth – Brawler

Storm – Controller

Hiemdall – Brawler

Juggernaut – Protector

Mantis – Controller

Gamora – Brawler

America Chavez – Brawler

Cable – Blaster

Mysterio – Controller

Iron Fist – Brawler

Wolverine – Brawler

Stryfe – Protector

Ant-Man – Controller

D-Tier Characters