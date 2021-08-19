Marvel’s Avengers Corrupted Vibranium Event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates

While you may have defeated Ulysses Klaue and A.I.M. in the Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda campaign, the work isn’t done yet. Clusters of Corrupted Vibranium will appear throughout the world of Marvel’s Avengers, and the Corrupted Vibranium event will have you address this crisis. There will be mission chains for each playable Hero, and an overall event mission chain to net you rewards.

Corrupted Vibranium Event Mission Chains

Areas and existing missions will convert to Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors, and you can find clusters of Corrupted Vibranium to destroy in the following War Zones:

Our Town – Utah Badlands

Inhuman Condition – Utah Badlands

…And We’re Back – Eastern Seaboard

Enter: The Avengers – Eastern Seaboard

Stark Realities – Pacific Northwest

Here Comes the Pain – Wakanda

From Bad to Worse – Wakanda

24/7 Vibranium – Wakanda

Character Mission Chains

Character-specific mission chains require you to make use of certain characters and utilize their abilities. The Indestructible Element is an all-encompassing series of challenges and tasks. Complete Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors and the character mission chains to earn gear with a Vibranium effect, allowing you to deal Vibranium damage for the main mission chain.

The Indestructible Element Collect 400 Corrupted Vibranium Shards from Clusters located within Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors Defeat 200 enemies with Heroic attacks in Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors Complete 3 Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors with at least one other player in the Strike Team Deal 50,000 Vibranium Damage

Vibranium: Royalty (Black Panther) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Perform 12 Takedowns Defeat 25 enemies launched in the air by Out of My Sight Defeat 50 enemies with Light or Heavy Combo Enders while Bast’s Chosen is active

Vibranium: Asgardian (Thor) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 15 Pinned enemies Defeat 25 enemies with Unarmed attacks Defeat 50 enemies with Heroic or Ranged Attacks while airborne

Vibranium: Operative (Black Widow) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies with High-Caliber Ranged Power Attacks Defeat 30 enemies with Sprint or Evade Attacks Defeat 50 enemies while Veil of Shadows is active

Vibranium: Super Soldier (Captain America) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies with Light or Heavy Combo Enders Perform 12 Takedowns Defeat 50 enemies with Captain America’s Brooklyn Brawler heroic

Vibranium: Golden Archer (Hawkeye) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 15 enemies with critical headshots using the Bow Perform 12 Takedowns Defeat 50 enemies with Light or Heavy Intrinsic Attacks

Vibranium: Big Green (Hulk) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 25 combatants with other grabbed enemies Perform 12 Takedowns Defeat 50 enemies with Heavy Attacks while Rage is active

Vibranium: Suit of Armor (Iron Man) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 12 enemies with Laser Combo Enders Defeat 25 enemies with Rocket Attacks while airborne Defeat 50 enemies with Power Attacks while using Hulkbuster

Vibranium: Bullseye (Kate Bishop) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 25 enemies with Scatter or Explosive Ranged Attacks Defeat 15 enemies with Teleport Attacks Defeat 50 enemies with the Quantum Overdrive Heroic

Vibranium: Larger Than Life (Ms. Marvel) Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector Defeat 15 grabbed enemies Perform 12 Takedowns Defeat 50 enemies with Heavy Attacks while Embiggened



Corrupted Vibranium Event Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Completing a character-specific mission chain will earn you the following for whichever character you completed the mission chain for:

Vibranium Specialty Gear of scaling quality

Fragments

The Indestructible Element mission chain will earn you much larger rewards for the Hero you completed it with:

Corrupted Vibranium Team – Exclusive Nameplate

Hero Set Gear (Melee) Exotic Quality for Hero Power Level 120 and above Standard Gear for below Hero Power Level 120

Hero Set Gear (Defensive) Exotic Quality for Hero Power Level 120 and above Standard Gear for below Hero Power Level 120



How long is the Corrupted Vibranium Event?

The Corrupted Vibranium Event in Marvel’s Avengers will last until September 2 at 1:00 PM ET.