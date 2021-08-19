Marvel’s Avengers Corrupted Vibranium Event guide – mission chains, rewards, dates
Push back the colonizers.
While you may have defeated Ulysses Klaue and A.I.M. in the Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda campaign, the work isn’t done yet. Clusters of Corrupted Vibranium will appear throughout the world of Marvel’s Avengers, and the Corrupted Vibranium event will have you address this crisis. There will be mission chains for each playable Hero, and an overall event mission chain to net you rewards.
Corrupted Vibranium Event Mission Chains
Areas and existing missions will convert to Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors, and you can find clusters of Corrupted Vibranium to destroy in the following War Zones:
- Our Town – Utah Badlands
- Inhuman Condition – Utah Badlands
- …And We’re Back – Eastern Seaboard
- Enter: The Avengers – Eastern Seaboard
- Stark Realities – Pacific Northwest
- Here Comes the Pain – Wakanda
- From Bad to Worse – Wakanda
- 24/7 Vibranium – Wakanda
Character Mission Chains
Character-specific mission chains require you to make use of certain characters and utilize their abilities. The Indestructible Element is an all-encompassing series of challenges and tasks. Complete Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors and the character mission chains to earn gear with a Vibranium effect, allowing you to deal Vibranium damage for the main mission chain.
- The Indestructible Element
- Collect 400 Corrupted Vibranium Shards from Clusters located within Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors
- Defeat 200 enemies with Heroic attacks in Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors
- Complete 3 Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sectors with at least one other player in the Strike Team
- Deal 50,000 Vibranium Damage
- Vibranium: Royalty (Black Panther)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Perform 12 Takedowns
- Defeat 25 enemies launched in the air by Out of My Sight
- Defeat 50 enemies with Light or Heavy Combo Enders while Bast’s Chosen is active
- Vibranium: Asgardian (Thor)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 15 Pinned enemies
- Defeat 25 enemies with Unarmed attacks
- Defeat 50 enemies with Heroic or Ranged Attacks while airborne
- Vibranium: Operative (Black Widow)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 25 enemies with High-Caliber Ranged Power Attacks
- Defeat 30 enemies with Sprint or Evade Attacks
- Defeat 50 enemies while Veil of Shadows is active
- Vibranium: Super Soldier (Captain America)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 25 enemies with Light or Heavy Combo Enders
- Perform 12 Takedowns
- Defeat 50 enemies with Captain America’s Brooklyn Brawler heroic
- Vibranium: Golden Archer (Hawkeye)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 15 enemies with critical headshots using the Bow
- Perform 12 Takedowns
- Defeat 50 enemies with Light or Heavy Intrinsic Attacks
- Vibranium: Big Green (Hulk)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 25 combatants with other grabbed enemies
- Perform 12 Takedowns
- Defeat 50 enemies with Heavy Attacks while Rage is active
- Vibranium: Suit of Armor (Iron Man)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 12 enemies with Laser Combo Enders
- Defeat 25 enemies with Rocket Attacks while airborne
- Defeat 50 enemies with Power Attacks while using Hulkbuster
- Vibranium: Bullseye (Kate Bishop)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 25 enemies with Scatter or Explosive Ranged Attacks
- Defeat 15 enemies with Teleport Attacks
- Defeat 50 enemies with the Quantum Overdrive Heroic
- Vibranium: Larger Than Life (Ms. Marvel)
- Complete a Corrupted Vibranium Threat Sector
- Defeat 15 grabbed enemies
- Perform 12 Takedowns
- Defeat 50 enemies with Heavy Attacks while Embiggened
Corrupted Vibranium Event Rewards
Completing a character-specific mission chain will earn you the following for whichever character you completed the mission chain for:
- Vibranium Specialty Gear of scaling quality
- Fragments
The Indestructible Element mission chain will earn you much larger rewards for the Hero you completed it with:
- Corrupted Vibranium Team – Exclusive Nameplate
- Hero Set Gear (Melee) Exotic Quality for Hero Power Level 120 and above
- Standard Gear for below Hero Power Level 120
- Hero Set Gear (Defensive) Exotic Quality for Hero Power Level 120 and above
- Standard Gear for below Hero Power Level 120
How long is the Corrupted Vibranium Event?
The Corrupted Vibranium Event in Marvel’s Avengers will last until September 2 at 1:00 PM ET.