Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy game soundtrack full tracklist
Get ready for some 80’s classics.
Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy features an extensive list of licensed pop and rock songs from the 80’s. The game’s website notes that the soundtrack is “almost” complete. The current entire tracklist is listed below:
- Blondie – Call Me
- Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
- Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy
- Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner
- Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- EUROPE – The Final Countdown
- New Kids on the Block – Hangin’ Tough
- Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot
- Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero
- KISS – I Love It Loud
- Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
- Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
- Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart
- Simple Minds – Love Song
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
- Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop
- Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
- A-ha – Take On Me
- Soft Cell – Tainted Love
- Loverboy – Turn Me Loose
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior
- Starship – We Built This City
- Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
- Billy Idol – White Wedding
In addition to being played during pivotal moments throughout the game, players are able to listen to these songs on a jukebox aboard the Milano spaceship. The soundtrack is also on this Spotify playlist.