Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy game soundtrack full tracklist

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy features an extensive list of licensed pop and rock songs from the 80’s. The game’s website notes that the soundtrack is “almost” complete. The current entire tracklist is listed below:

Blondie – Call Me

Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper

Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy

Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner

Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World

EUROPE – The Final Countdown

New Kids on the Block – Hangin’ Tough

Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero

KISS – I Love It Loud

Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya

Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart

Simple Minds – Love Song

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax

Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop

Rainbow – Since You Been Gone

A-ha – Take On Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Loverboy – Turn Me Loose

Autograph – Turn Up the Radio

Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior

Starship – We Built This City

Twisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It

Billy Idol – White Wedding

In addition to being played during pivotal moments throughout the game, players are able to listen to these songs on a jukebox aboard the Milano spaceship. The soundtrack is also on this Spotify playlist.