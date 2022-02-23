The Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 are a great way for you to defeat specific enemies or to earn loot while you run through a particular region. For The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll want to seek out the lost sectors in this region for specific activities or earn more loot if you’re in the area. Metamorphosis is one of the lost sectors you can find on this planet. In this guide, we cover the Metamorphosis Lost Sector location in Destiny 2.

You can find the Metamorphosis Lost Sector in the Miasma region. This will be to the northern portion of the Throne World map. Unfortunately, there’s no landing point in this region, so you’ll need to make your way up from the Quagmire Landing Point to Miasma.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the location, and you’ll want to look for the entrance to Metamorphosis a little bit after the Public Event that typically spawns in this region. It should be next to a Scorn patrol that naturally spawns, but the entrance of the Metamorphosis Lost Sector is marked on the inside of a wall. Once you find it, you can proceed down into the Lost Sector to complete it.