Minecraft Championship 16 (MCC 16) event – date, start time, how to watch, and more

Noxcrew has announced that Minecraft Championship 15, or MCC 15, will take place on August 28. The event will once again fall on a Saturday, and for now, it would seem that the start time, format, and rough end time will all be staying the same as usual.

The opening show is set to kick off at 2 PM CT and will run for about two hours with eight game modes and then the final face-off. The various games that will be played include Decision Dome, Ace Race, Battle Box, Big Sales at Built Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, TGTTODAWSAF, Sky Battle, and Survival Games. The grand finale will be a game of Dodgebolt.

The competitor lists have yet to be released, but we will be keeping an eye on any announcements and will keep you up to date on the teams.

How to watch MCC 16

You actually have quite a few options when it comes to watching the event. You can tune in to the Noxcrew Twitch channel where they will be streaming it, or you can watch the individual steams of any of the participants.

The best way to keep an eye on the even if you cannot watch it live is at MCC.live, a specially made website that will track all winners, and follow the entire event. If you would prefer to watch the individual stream of your favorite streamer, you can find all the Twitch links on the MCC.live page.