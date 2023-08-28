Minecraft – Top 10 Cozy Mods

Minecraft is already a plenty of cozy game. Nostalgia may be the feathers in your pillow, but the base game itself is already a pretty casual and relaxed experience all on its own. However, a few choice mods out there can make Minecraft even easier (or, in some cases, more appealing for) on the eyes. In this article, we’ll be going for ten mods that make Minecraft a more decompressing game.

10. Chisel & Bits

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Chisel & Bits is a great mod that allows you to modify how brick and stone structures look in your world. If you know anything about base Minecraft, it’s that the structure of your tops and sides for your stone buildings are a bit limited. With this chiseled mod, you can have a bit more detail attached to your rock and stone ventures, making buildings, railways, and other rocky things more detailed.

9. Bricks N’ Blocks

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Bricks N’ Blocks is a mod that takes the number of bricks you’d find in an average Lego set and adds them to Minecraft. If you thought you had diverse options, you’re in for a content overload. The entire world is blocky, so it’s only natural that a kind of mod that takes the colors and options you have, dialing it all up to eleven. To be more precise, the Bricks N’ Blocks mod adds about 1700 new blocks.

8. MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

While making your own furniture out of staircases and whatever else you have on hand in base, Minecraft can be its own kind of fun, not to mention an exercise in creativity; sometimes, you just want some real furniture in the game. That’s exactly what MrCrayfish’s Furniture Mod brings to the table. Couches, tables, desks, chairs, shelving units, potted plants, more detailed windows, even with blinds included, this mod has everything you need to get your house looking as spiffy on the inside as it does on the outside.

7. Engineer’s Decor

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

If you’re the builder in your group, some engineer decor may not go amiss. The Engineer’s Decor mod provides different metal structures and brick options so that you can build the factory setting of your dreams. That, or if you just enjoy industrial-looking settings for your house or base. These gadgets can make any place look a tad more efficient. Or, if you are bad at that, perhaps it can make you look like you know what you’re doing just a little more.

6. Framed Blocks

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Framed Blocks is a simple mod allowing you to place items outside a purely blocked script. In other words, you can make triangles, half measures, items that only dominate one side of the square, and any other grid-obliterating thing you can think of. If you’re looking for some diversification for your geometry, this is the best kind of mod to get for your world.

5. Ferdinand’s Flowers

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Flowers are great, but there can always be more. Ferdinand’s Flowers is a mod that increases the amount of flowers that spawn, and adds 110 new flowers for good measure. So, if you want a garden or a greenhouse, Ferdinand’s Flowers can provide you with new flowers to populate your world and far more color. With the flowers come new dyes to collect and use, making the entire game just a tad more colorful.

4. Paintings++

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

If you like to decorate with things a bit more custom, consider Paintings++. This mod simply allows you to bring your own custom paintings into the world so that you can decorate things as you see fit. Upload whatever you want so that your walls are as unique as your taste. They’re still just as destructible as everything else, though, so try not to let them get destroyed in game while you’re admiring them.

3. Decorative Blocks

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Another great mod that gives you freedom without totally losing the aesthetic of the game is Decorative Blocks. These blocks still look Minecraft-ish, but bring along some things that are needed desperately to bring some natural spice to the world. These things include haystacks, alternative fences, and various fire pits.

2. Colored Bricks

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Colored Bricks is a simple mod that offers different colors for bricks. Simple enough, right? With these, you can build your home and buildings in the base in any color you want, and they all look quite impressive compared to the original. Colors available with the bricks in this mod are white, orange, pink, yellow, green, dark green, cyan, turquoise, pink, purple, brown, grey, slate, black, and, of course, red.

1. Macaw’s Roofs

Image by Mojang and Various Artists

Tired of having to use stairs for your roofs? That’s a non-issue with Macaw’s Roofs. This mod adds natural-looking roofs to the game, giving your house a homey look while not completely breaking the natural aesthetic of Minecraft as you understand it. You can also place up banners, extra layers, and other additions that make your house look creative and natural from top to bottom.