MLB The Show 21 April Monthly Awards program – How to unlock 95 OVR Byron Buxton, rewards, and more

The first month of the 2021 MLB season is in the books, and that means it’s time for the first Monthly Awards program in MLB The Show 21. On May 5, Sony San Diego released the first Monthly Awards program of 2021, and a 95 OVR player item of Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is up for grabs in this program. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock Buxton, plus all the other rewards in this program. Let’s go over what you need to know.

MLB The Show 21 April Monthly Awards program

Much like with other programs in MLB The Show, players will need to acquire points for the program. There are 20 different awards available in this program, and this is how it breaks down:

5 Points – 84 OVR Monthly Cedric Mullins card

10 Points – Topps Now Opening Weekend Choice Pack

15 Points – 500 Stubs

20 Points – 84 OVR Monthly Danny Duffy card

25 Points – MLB The Show 21 Pack

30 Points – 87 OVR Monthly Nick Solak card

35 Points – Topps Now (04/05-04/11) Choice Pack

40 Points – 88 OVR Monthly Matt Barnes card

45 Points – 1000 Stubs

50 Points – 89 OVR Monthly Shohei Ohtani (OF) card

55 Points – Topps Now (04/12-04/18) Choice Pack

60 Points – 90 OVR Monthly Justin Turner card

65 Points – Topps Now (04/19-04/25) Choice Pack

70 Points – 92 OVR Monthly Vladimir Guerrero Jr. card

75 Points – MLB The Show 21 Pack

80 Points – 93 OVR Monthly Corbin Burnes card

85 Points – 2000 Stubs

90 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

95 Points – MLB The Show 21 Diamond Bat Equipment Perk

100 Points – 95 OVR Monthly Byron Buxton card

MLB The Show players can take home a bevy of awards this month, including 3500 Stubs, and four 90+ OVR cards.

In order to make progress in this program, you’ll need to complete a combination of Collections, Moments, and Missions. Here’s one route that can get you to 100 Points:

April Monthly Awards and Topps Now collection (15 Points)

Nine April Monthly Awards Moments (36 Points)

Complete any of these other missions in order to get the remaining 49 Points: 15 Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points) 7 Extra Base Hits with Topps Now players (10 Points) 15 Strikeouts with Topps Now players (10 Points) 5 Hits with Monthly Cedric Mullins (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with Monthly Danny Duffy (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with Monthly Nick Solak (4 Points) 5 Strikeouts with Monthly Matt Barnes (4 Points) 2 Home Runs with Monthly Shohei Ohtani (4 Points) 3 Extra Base Hits with Monthly Justin Turner (4 Points) 2 Home Runs with Monthly Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (4 Points) 9 Strikeouts with Monthly Corbin Burnes (4 Points)



Ideally, you will want to get the three 10 Points Missions done. Then, mix and match and pick five of the other eight remaining Missions to get to 100.

Here’s a look at the three big cards up for grabs this month:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Corbin Burnes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Byron Buxton

Screenshot by Gamepur

A note about Topps Now and April MA cards

Keep in mind that in order to get the the Collection done, you will need to collect 25 cards from the April Monthly Awards and April Topps Now series. To do this, you will need to get get to 80 Points in the program to get the 93 OVR Burnes, plus open up all the Choice Packs. Additionally, you will need to complete all of the Topps Now moments to get the other cards that you didn’t take from the Choice Packs.

If you have already completed the Topps Now Moments, make sure to take the cards you don’t have already. Players who complete the collection will also receive 1500 Stubs.