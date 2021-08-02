MLB The Show 21 August Daily Moments program – How it works, rewards, and more

A new month is here, which means a new set of Daily Moments rewards that can be obtained in MLB The Show 21. We’re into the fourth full month of MLB The Show 21, so you might be expecting the cards for the August Daily Moments program to be a bit better than prior months. That is indeed the case, so let’s go over how to make progress in this month’s program, plus what the rewards are for August.

How the Daily Moments program works

Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 31 days in August, you should expect 31 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Usually, users can only earn one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for August, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that won’t be possible for many people, So, much like in previous months, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

We should note, however, that completing all the moments for this month should be a lot easier. Starting this month, MLB The Show players will have two extra days to complete a Daily Moments challenge.

August Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Rewind Evolution Choice Pack (can be used to unlock Giambi, Kemp, Bumgarner, Smith, Carter, Ford, or Cruz Player Program)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x3)

10 Points – August Evolution Choice Pack (either 68 OVR Rookie Justin Turner or 68 OVR Rookie Justin Turner)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – Set 25 Headliners Pack

15 Points – August Evolution Choice Pack (either 68 OVR Rookie Justin Turner or 68 OVR Rookie Justin Turner)

19 Points – Set 26 Headliners Pack

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 98 OVR Signature Andrew McCutchen

29 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)

31 Points – Headliners Pack (x2)

32 Points – 2500 Stubs

33 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x5)

35 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x3)

36 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

37 Points – All-Star Game Choice Pack

38 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable)

To get to 38 Points and the Clock icon needed for the G.O.A.T. collection, you will need to complete all of the 31 Daily Moment challenges for August. However, the main objective here is to hit 25 to get the 98 OVR McCutchen, a card that can easily be paralleled to 99 OVR. So, the good news is that you won’t need to do a challenge each day.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges to get the rookie cards for Justin Turner and Joe Nathan. Both are needed for separate player programs.