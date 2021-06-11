MLB The Show 21: How to complete 3rd Inning Juan Marichal Player Program

On June 4, San Diego Studios launched the 3rd Inning Program in MLB The Show 21. MLB The Show players need to hit 350,000 XP in order to acquire one of the three 3rd Inning bosses, and 650,000 XP to get all of the rewards in the program. To help with the 3rd Inning, SDS added a new player program on June 11, with “The Dominican Dandy” Juan Marichal being the prize. MLB players can acquire a 90 OVR card of Marichal, and XP towards the program. Here’s how you can do just that.

To complete the Juan Marichal Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Fred McGriff and Bruce Sutter ones that were a part of the 2nd Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder (42 Points)

Defeat San Francisco in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Marichal can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you can’t get a win a Giants pitcher or strike out 10 batters with San Francisco pitchers in online play, there is another path available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Marichal program, you can then acquire 35,000 XP towards the 3rd Inning Program. To get the extra XP, go to the 3rd Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Marichal tab, select the card, and then Advance.