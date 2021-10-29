MLB The Show 21: How to complete Signature Ken Griffey Sr. Player Program

The 8th Inning Program rolls on in MLB The Show 21, and a new Player Program went live for it on October 29. MLB players can now acquire a 97 OVR Signature Series card of former World Series champion Ken Griffey Sr., plus some XP for the 8th Inning Program. So, what do you need to do? Let’s take a look.

To complete the Ken Griffey Sr. Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like the Whit Merrifield one that is part of the 8th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Griffey Sr. (42 Points)

Defeat the Reds in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Ken Griffey Sr. can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to get five extra base hits with right fielders or three home runs with Reds, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Griffey program, you can then acquire 45,000 XP towards the 8th Inning Program. This is 10,000 XP more than previous player programs. To get the extra XP, go to the 8th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Griffey Sr. collection, select the card, and then Advance.

Even if you don’t complete this before the end of the 8th Inning Program, you can, and should still try to complete this program. You won’t receive the extra XP boost, but you will receive an all-valuable Signature Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.