MLB The Show 21: How to complete Milestone Whit Merrifield Player Program

Despite the Royals’ struggles over the past couple of years, there have been a few bright spots on Kansas City’s squad. One of those bright spots is infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield. The former NCAA National Champion with South Carolina has used his smooth-swinging contact ability, and his great speed, to wreck havoc on opposing pitching over the past couple of seaons. And in commemoration of Merrifield’s 31 game hitting streak between 2018-2019, SDS released a new 97 OVR Milestone card of him in MLB The Show 21.

This card is obtainable via a new Player Program, and here’s how you can get it.

To complete the Whit Merrifield Player Program, you will need to obtain 50 Points, much like Joe Carter, Willie Stargell, and John Smoltz ones that were part of the 7th Inning Program. To get to the 50 Point mark in the cleanest path, you should try to do the following:

Complete the six Moments in the Player Program folder for Merrifield (42 Points)

Defeat the Royals in CPU play on All-Star difficulty (8 Points) or complete one of the two online Missions (10 Points each)

Whit Merrifield can be obtained strictly through offline play, so if you don’t want to tally five hits with second basemen or 10 hits with Royals hitters in online play, another path is available. Along the way, you will also receive:

1500 Stubs

3 MLB The Show 21 Packs

Once you complete the Merrifield program, you can then acquire 45,000 XP towards the 8th Inning Program. This is 10,000 XP more than previous player programs. To get the extra XP, go to the 8th Inning page on the Programs tab and select Collections. Find the Merrifield collection, select the card, and then Advance.

Even if you don’t complete this before the end of the 8th Inning Program, you can, and should still try to complete this program. You won’t receive the extra XP boost, but you will receive an all-valuable Milestone Series card. You’ll need a bunch of these to acquire the 99 OVR Awards Mookie Betts and the 99 OVR Signature Clayton Kershaw, so make sure to get this done nonetheless.