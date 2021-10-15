MLB The Show 21 8th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP

The 7th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. On October 15, Sony San Diego launched the 8th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.

8th Inning Rewards

Let’s start with the rewards for the 8th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 8th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:

Level Reward XP Requirement 1 Ballplayer Choice Pack and 2000 Stubs 5000 2 Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs 10000 3 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 17500 4 Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs 25000 5 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2) 32500 6 Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack 40000 7 Space 1 Choice Pack 55000 8 Diamond Universal Profile Icon and 3500 Stubs 70000 9 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 85000 10 5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Awards Blake Snell, 95 OVR Prime Ryan Klesko, 95 OVR Milestone Troy Percival) 100000 11 1976 Red Sox Road Jersey and 3500 Stubs 115000 12 Headliners 2 Pack Bundle 130000 13 Diamond Universal Profile Icon 145000 14 Space 2 Choice Pack 160000 15 3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Finest Mitch Garver, 95 OVR Finest Brian Anderson, 96 OVR Finest Blake Treinen) 175000 16 Universal Profile Icon and 4000 Stubs 190000 17 Diamond Legend Icon 205000 18 Headliners Set 40 Pack 220000 19 Diamond Stadium Perk 235000 20 Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs 250000 21 Classic Stadium Choice Pack 270000 22 Space 3 Choice Pack 290000 23 Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack 310000 24 1947 Giants Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 330000 25 8th Inning Boss Choice Pack 350000 26 1902 Cubs Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs 380000 27 MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10) 410000 28 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 440000 29 Series 42 Choice Pack 470000 30 Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5) 500000 31 Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack 530000 32 Home Run Derby Choice Pack 560000 33 2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack 590000 34 Field of Dreams Choice Pack 620000 35 90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack 650000

350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses.

How to earn XP

There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.

Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.

We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains earlier this year. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include XP obtained by completing missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.

Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP.

MLB players can obtain 50,000 XP for completing a collection that features all three 7th Inning Program bosses. Additionally, users can complete two 20,000 XP collections, one for Evolution Wade Davis and one for Evolution Yadier Molina. Another 8th Inning Player Program is expected to become available on October 19.

Additionally, MLB users can compete in a special 8th Inning Showdown that will go live on October 22. And, a new 8th Inning Conquest also went live on the 15th, as well. Here’s a look at the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

Related:

The 8th Inning Program will last four weeks, a return to the timeline used in previous programs, sans the 7th Inning. This program is slated to end on November 12.