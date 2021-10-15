MLB The Show 21 8th Inning Program guide – All rewards, conquests, how to earn XP
Heading towards the end of this game.
The 7th Inning Program has come and gone in MLB The Show 21, but as you probably know by now, that doesn’t mean the fun stops. On October 15, Sony San Diego launched the 8th Inning Program, filled with new rewards, packs, and a chance at three new Program bosses. So, what are the rewards for this season, and how can you progress in this program? Let’s go over what you need to know.
8th Inning Rewards
Let’s start with the rewards for the 8th Inning Program. Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for the 8th Inning Program, plus requirements to hit each level:
|Level
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|1
|Ballplayer Choice Pack and 2000 Stubs
|5000
|2
|Diamond Universal Profile Nameplate and 3000 Stubs
|10000
|3
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|17500
|4
|Bat Slam Unlockable Choice Pack and 3000 Stubs
|25000
|5
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x2)
|32500
|6
|Gold Ballplayer Choice Pack
|40000
|7
|Space 1 Choice Pack
|55000
|8
|Diamond Universal Profile Icon and 3500 Stubs
|70000
|9
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|85000
|10
|5th Inning Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Awards Blake Snell, 95 OVR Prime Ryan Klesko, 95 OVR Milestone Troy Percival)
|100000
|11
|1976 Red Sox Road Jersey and 3500 Stubs
|115000
|12
|Headliners 2 Pack Bundle
|130000
|13
|Diamond Universal Profile Icon
|145000
|14
|Space 2 Choice Pack
|160000
|15
|3rd Inning Diamond Choice Pack (95 OVR Finest Mitch Garver, 95 OVR Finest Brian Anderson, 96 OVR Finest Blake Treinen)
|175000
|16
|Universal Profile Icon and 4000 Stubs
|190000
|17
|Diamond Legend Icon
|205000
|18
|Headliners Set 40 Pack
|220000
|19
|Diamond Stadium Perk
|235000
|20
|Diamond Bat Equipment Item and 5000 Stubs
|250000
|21
|Classic Stadium Choice Pack
|270000
|22
|Space 3 Choice Pack
|290000
|23
|Legend Bat Skin Choice Pack
|310000
|24
|1947 Giants Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|330000
|25
|8th Inning Boss Choice Pack
|350000
|26
|1902 Cubs Home Jersey and 5000 Stubs
|380000
|27
|MLB The Show 21 Pack (x10)
|410000
|28
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
|440000
|29
|Series 42 Choice Pack
|470000
|30
|Ballin’ is a Habit Pack (x5)
|500000
|31
|Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack
|530000
|32
|Home Run Derby Choice Pack
|560000
|33
|2021 All-Star Game Choice Pack
|590000
|34
|Field of Dreams Choice Pack
|620000
|35
|90+ OVR Diamond Live Series Choice Pack
|650000
350,000 XP will still be needed to get one of the three bosses.
How to earn XP
There are many ways to earn XP. Players can play the various game modes in MLB The Show 21 and earn XP after each game, including Road to the Show games, which can be a quick way to get XP quickly. Players can earn a good amount of XP (anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP) per game by taking a few swings at the plate or throwing a few innings on the mound.
Additionally, players can complete Daily Missions, as well as Program missions.
We should note, though, that San Diego Studios has implemented a slight change to XP gains earlier this year. Going forward, MLB The Show 21 players can only gain a maximum of 35,000 XP per day through gameplay. This does not include XP obtained by completing missions, Conquests, or showdowns. This has been done to end exploits that have been used by community members to get through the programs in an incredibly fast manner.
Additionally, MLB The Show players should expect a number of other events to pop up throughout the month. Traditionally, SDS releases several player programs throughout a month, with each usually being needed for extra XP.
MLB players can obtain 50,000 XP for completing a collection that features all three 7th Inning Program bosses. Additionally, users can complete two 20,000 XP collections, one for Evolution Wade Davis and one for Evolution Yadier Molina. Another 8th Inning Player Program is expected to become available on October 19.
Additionally, MLB users can compete in a special 8th Inning Showdown that will go live on October 22. And, a new 8th Inning Conquest also went live on the 15th, as well. Here’s a look at the map:
The 8th Inning Program will last four weeks, a return to the timeline used in previous programs, sans the 7th Inning. This program is slated to end on November 12.