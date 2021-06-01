MLB The Show 21 June Daily Moments program – How it works, rewards, and more

A new month is here, and that means a new set of Daily Moments rewards that can be obtained in MLB The Show 21. We are in the second full month of MLB The Show 21, so much like for May, expect to grind for rewards. So, what are the rewards for this month? Let’s go over what can be obtained this month, plus how to make progress in the Daily Moments program for June.

How the Daily Moments program works

Much like with Player and timed programs, progress in the Daily Moments program can be made by earning points. To earn points in the Daily Moments promo, you must complete, as you might expect by the name, a Daily Moment challenge that resets every day.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Considering that there are 30 days in the month of June, you should expect 30 chances at earning points for the program. However, Sony San Diego will occasionally throw in days where players can earn double points in the event. Normally, users can only earn point towards the program one a day, except on random days where two points are at stake.

If you get the Daily Moment challenge done each day for the month of June, you should be just fine and get all of the rewards. However, that won’t be possible for a lot of people, So, our advice is to get as many done as you can, and then making getting the double point day challenges a priority.

June Daily Program rewards

Here are the rewards for this month:

1 Point – MLB The Show 21 regular pack

4 Points – 1000 Stubs

5 Points – Evolution Rewind Choice Pack (either 72 OVR Giambi, 74 OVR Rookie Matt Kemp or 76 OVR Rookie Madison Bumgarner)

7 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x2)

10 Points – June Evolution Choice Pack (either 78 OVR Gary Carter or 81 OVR Rookie Ozzie Smith)

11 Points – 1000 Stubs

14 Points – Headliners pack

15 Points – June Evolution Choice Pack (either 78 OVR Gary Carter or 81 OVR Rookie Ozzie Smith)

19 Points – Headliners pack

23 Points – 2500 Stubs

25 Points – 93 OVR Zack Britton

29 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

31 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x3)

33 Points – 2500 Stubs

34 Points – MLB The Show 21 regular pack (x5)

35 Points – Clock Universal Profile Icon (Untradeable)

In order to get to 35 Points, you will need to complete essentially all of the 30 Daily Moment challenges for June. However, the main objective here is to hit 25 in order to get the 93 OVR Britton. So, the good news is that you won’t need to do a challenge each day, should you just be looking for the reliever here.

Also, keep in mind that you will need to complete Daily Moments challenges in order to get the rookie cards for Ozzie Smith and Gary Carter. Both are needed for separate player programs.