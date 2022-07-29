MLB The Show 22: How to get 99 OVR Andrew McCutchen

On July 29, San Diego Studios dropped the second “big one” in MLB The Show 22. That means it is collection time once again, and there is a major prize at the end of the road. MLB The Show 22 and Diamond Dynasty players can now obtain a 99 OVR Retro Finest card of former Pirates star Andrew McCutchen, one that turns the clock back 10 years to 2012. How can you obtain 99 OVR Andrew McCutchen? Let’s take a look.

How to get 99 OVR Andrew McCutchen

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned previously, this is the second big collection in MLB The Show 22, with the first featuring Royals legend George Brett.

To get the 99 OVR Andrew McCutchen in MLB The Show 22, you will need to complete the Legend and Flashbacks collection for it. Users need to collect a wide variety of different cards, outside of Live Series cards. Go to Collect -> Collections -> Legends & Flashbacks, and then select the ‘Cutch’ tab to see your progress toward the collection.

Now, to complete this MLB The Show 22 collection in full, you will need 18 vouchers. These vouchers can be obtained by completing a certain amount of cards for each Series tier, like Breakout, All-Star, Postseason, and so forth. We’ll get to the exact requirements for those in a second.

There are 19 vouchers available, as there are two player items that count as vouchers. You will need the 96 OVR Joe Mauer (which takes 12 cards from the Cover Athletes collection) and the 99 OVR All-Star Jackie Robinson (which takes 44 2022 All-Star & Home Run Derby cards to get 99 OVR Jackie) to acquire the 99 OVR Andrew McCutchen. One of these can be skipped, but that’s it.

In addition to those players, you can obtain the remaining 17 vouchers by doing the following:

Collect 17 Postseason series cards

Collect 32 Veteran series cards

Collect 75 All-Star series cards

Collect 40 Breakout series cards

Collect 40 Rookie series cards

Collect 42 Future Stars series cards

Collect 35 Monthly Awards series cards

Collect 80 Topps Now series cards

Collect 7 Signature series cards

Collect 16 Awards series cards

Collect 20 Prime series cards

Collect 42 Prospect series cards

Collect 35 2nd Half series cards

Collect 13 Milestone series cards

Collect 28 Faces of the Franchise cards

Collect 16 Takashi Okazaki cards

Collect 8 Finest cards

Users can obtain cards for these collections via Featured Programs, Player Programs, Battle Royale Programs, packs, and the Diamond Dynasty marketplace. Additionally, completing Mini Seasons and the Nation of Baseball Conquest should also be of help. Winning a Mini Seasons championship for the first time yields an 89 OVR Veteran Evan Longoria, while the Nation of Baseball Conquest has three card rewards for completing it, highlighted by an 88 OVR All-Star Mike Piazza. Plus, users can also receive Prospect Packs in that Conquest, and repeatedly, as well.