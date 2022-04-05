MLB The Show 22: How to complete Nation of Baseball Conquest and all hidden Rewards

Conquests have made a return to MLB The Show 22, and the first big one of the year is the Nation of Baseball Conquest. Last year, the marquee reward was for an 89 OVR Albert Pujols. This year, the main reward is an 88 OVR All-Star Mike Piazza. Additionally users can also get a slew of MLB The Show 22 and Ballin’ is a Habit packs, as well as two other Diamonds: an 85 OVR Kerry Wood and an 86 OVR Didi Gregorius.

So, what do you need to do in order to complete this Conquest? Let’s go over the goals, plus the rewards and hidden rewards for this challenge.

Conquests can be completed in Diamond Dynasty. Go to the Main Menu, followed by Single Player Modes -> Conquest -> Nation of Baseball conquest.

This is the Nation of Baseball, and the map features all 30 MLB teams. The shape of the map is, as the name implies, the map of the United States.

There are 15 goals for this Conquest. Here’s what needs to be done to complete each goal:

Goal 1: Acquire 50M fans (rewards are 100 Stubs and 150 XP)

Goal 2: Acquire 100M fans (rewards are The Show 22 pack, 500 Stubs, and 500 XP)

Goal 3: Conquer 100 territories (rewards are 79 OVR Curtis Granderson, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Goal 4: Capture all NL West team strongholds (rewards are NL West Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 5: Capture all NL Central team strongholds (rewards are NL Central Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 6: Capture all NL East team strongholds (rewards are NL East Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 7: Capture all AL West team strongholds (rewards are AL West Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 8: Capture all AL Central team strongholds (rewards are AL Central Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 9: Capture all AL East team strongholds (rewards are AL East Prospect Choice Pack and 500 Stubs)

Goal 10: Acquire 200M fans (rewards are 84 OVR Jered Weaver, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Goal 11: Conquer 300 territories (rewards are Conquest Winner Banner, 500 Stubs, and 750 XP)

Goal 12: Capture all NL team strongholds (rewards are 85 OVR Kerry Wood and 1500 Stubs)

Goal 13: Capture all AL team strongholds (rewards are 86 OVR Didi Gregorius and 1500 Stubs)

Goal 14: Capture all team strongholds (rewards are 88 OVR Mike Piazza, 5000 Stubs, and 4500 XP)

Goal 15: Conquer all territories on the map (rewards are 10 MLB The Show 22 packs and 3500 XP)

Goals 4-9, plus Goal 15, can be repeated at any time. XP that is obtained by completing goals will go towards the active Featured Program.

Now let’s go over the hidden rewards. Among the hidden rewards are 30 alternate jerseys, one for each team in MLB. Additionally, users can find 10 MLB The Show 22 packs, plus two Ballin’ is a Habit packs.