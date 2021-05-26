Most anticipated June 2021 games

June 2021 is a promising month for many gamers out there. From the far reaches of space in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the lime green golf courses of Mario Golf: Super Rush, there is a lot to be excited about.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade is a remaster of the 2020 game that takes advantage of the PS5 hardware. It also comes with a new DLC chapter featuring fan-favorite character Yuffie. With this free update for PS4 owners of the game, you’ll be able to choose either the performance mode and graphics mode. The performance mode gives a solid 60 frames per second while the graphics mode gives you a better visual experience at 4K resolution. The Yuffie DLC will be available separately, however, for those who upgrade the game from the PS4 to the PS5.

The re-release comes with a photo mode, volumetric fog, vastly improved load times, and haptic feedback. Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade releases exclusively for the PS5 on June 10.

Guilty Gear Strive

Image via Arc System Works

The smell of the game is edging closer as Arc System Works’ next fighting game Guilty Gear Strive will bless consoles and PC very soon. Featuring wonderful anime-like graphics, Strive gives its competitors a deep and complex fighting game that is fun to play. In addition, it will be the first in the series to feature rollback netcode, a faster connection alternative that hardcore fighting game fans have been clamoring for. Each of the 15 characters available offers up a different play style to newcomers and veterans alike, so the action will likely not get stale if you’re engaged by Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive slashes its way to PS4, PS5, and PC systems on June 11.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Image via Nintendo

Featuring 17 characters in its base roster, Mario Golf: Super Rush is providing a fun-filled experience based on the popular sport. For the first time in series history, you’ll be able to play with up to three friends online or offline. You can also select the Joy-con as a controller, giving us some pleasant Wii Sports flashbacks.

There are three modes available to play. If you’re a traditionalist, you can pick up Standard Golf with no special abilities or gimmicks attached. However, in Speed Golf, you’ll have to be the first to score as you run towards your ball and race your opponents. Lastly, there’s the Story Mode that has you rising through the ranks as a Mii character in an RPG-like format. Mario Golf: Super Rush tees up a June 25 release date.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Image via Insomniac Games

Ratchet’s first triple-A adventure in over a decade is arriving in June, and it heavily utilizes the PS5 hardware to create an exhilarating experience. Ratchet and Clank are separated after dimensional portals emerge throughout the galaxy. Now, they find themselves in an alternate universe in which Dr. Nefarious reigns supreme. Clank also meets a new female lombax named Rivet, adding a whole new character to play as in the series.

The SSD hard drive in the PS5 allows for super-fast load times in this platformer and lets players zip in and out of dimensions in a matter of seconds. It will also have some immersive DualSense features, bringing players further into Ratchet’s world. Oh, and you’ll be able to scale a Full Frontal Assault with all the weapons available to you. The game releases on June 11.

Scarlet Nexus

Image via Bandai Namco

Featuring rip-roaring action, Scarlet Nexus is an action-RPG featuring psycho-kinetic combat. You’ll be able to lift and throw objects in your environment to triumph over your enemies called the Others. They’re mutated beings that fall from the sky and crave human brains. Sporting some gorgeous visuals inspired by classic anime and western science fiction, you’ll be tearing through your enemies in stunning environments.

Written by the same minds who brought us the cult classic Tales of Vesperia, this narrative tells the story of two protagonists Yuito and Kasane, who have intertwining paths. Scarlet Nexus will bend our minds on June 24.