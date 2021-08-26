Motherlobe Quarry Supply Chest Key locations in Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 has an exceptionally creative world to explore, and there are many fantastical sights to see. So, it may be difficult to keep track of where all the Supply Chest Keys are in the Motherlobe Quarry. If that is the case, follow our instructions below.

Supply Chest Key location #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you exit the Motherlobe building and see the ship to your right, turn left and you’ll see an elevator with a brain logo on it. Ride it up with your levitational balloon. Run forwards until you see two people chatting to the right. You’ll see the key on the left hidden away.

Supply Chest Key location #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to this area, you will need a boat for you to traverse the water. It is located below Otto’s Lab. Drop down and jump into the boat to start moving it. You can get to this area of the quarry by moving to the right of the motherlobe building. Purple platforms will be summoned in front of Raz.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the boat, go to the left of the Psychoisolation Chamber building and you’ll see the Mux Turbine waterfall. Dock at this area of the map and traverse your way up by bouncing on the trampolines. Once you’ve got to a higher section, you’ll see the key on top of a power station with yellow markings saying “Danger.” Raz doesn’t care. We’ve found two ways of getting up to it. You wall jump off the wiring and then float with your levitation ability. Or, you can upgrade your levitational abilities to Rank 3, which gives you the Pouncy ball. While Raz is on the ball, hold the X button (or the square button on PlayStation) to release a higher jump.

Supply Chest Key location #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third key is behind Otto’s Lab to the right and Jared. It is to the left of the drawbridge, sitting by a tree.

There is a fourth Supply Chest Key we’re still in search of. We will update this post once it’s found.