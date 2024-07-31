Once Human: How To Craft Nalcott Easter Egg

Nalcott Easter Egg is one of the best recipes to cook in Once Human that gives you exciting rewards. While most solid or liquid items you consume in the game give you temporary buffs, the Nalcott Easter Egg does something more than that. This guide explains how to get the Nalcott Easter Egg item in Once Human.

Nalcott Easter Egg Crafting Requirements In Once Human

The Star Chef memetic specialization is the most important element in crafting a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human. You have a chance, not a guarantee, to receive this specialization when you reach level 45 in Once Human.

If you see this specialization, do not miss the chance of getting it. Otherwise, you will have to wait for a season wipe to get another chance to receive this.

Next, you need to get the Kitchen Set, unlocked by buying the Integrated Kitchen Memetic.

Crafting Materials Required

After having both the crucial elements we listed above, the next step is to gather the following materials and start crafting a Nalcott Easter Egg in Once Human:

60x Stardust Source

35x Coneflower / Bellflower / Honeysuckle / Sage / Scarlet Calamus / Yellow Lotus

3x Crocodile eggs / Bird Eggs

Once you have all the materials we mentioned above, you can craft the Nalcott Easter Egg at the Kitchen set.

Nalcott Easter Egg Perks

The best perk of consuming Nalcott Easter Egg is that you receive random armor or weapon mods found in the settlement crates. Besides this, you will also get 100 Energy and 100 Hydration as a buff to your character, however, consuming this item will give your character 500 Sanity loss debuff.

Too much sanity loss will get your character killed so if you want to keep receiving random rewards by consuming the Nalcott Easter Egg, we recommend you also consume Malt Ale as this item stops you from losing Sanity for 30 minutes.

