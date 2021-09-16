NBA 2K22: How to complete the Meet Jake from State Farm quest

The City is back for the next-gen version of NBA 2K22, and you never know who you might run into. NBA players will be around from time to time, looking for challengers. And, you might even find celebrities every now and then. One figure that can be found in The City is Jake from State Farm, as he is around to remind that “like a good neighbor, State Farm is there.” Jake is also looking to give out MVP Points, and his signature red polo and khakis.

So, how do you find Jake and complete his quest in The City? Let’s go over what you need to do.

You will want to head to the center of The City, right near the edge of the north-west part. This is where the Western Wildcats affiliation is located in The City. Here’s a look on the map:

Screenshot from Gamepur

You will know you are in the right direction when you reach the mall. Here, players can check out merchandise from New Balance, New Era, and Puma, amongst others. On top of those clothing options, there is also a State Farm store here. No, you won’t be able to buy insurance, but you can find Jake from State Farm right outside of the store.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Go up to Jake, and press A/X to initiate the cutscene involving him and your character.

When you have done that, the quest has been completed. It’s pretty simple, and it’s a quick way to get 2,500 MVP Points. Plus, you will also get a free State Farm polo shirt, and khaki pants