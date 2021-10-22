NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards – All levels, items, and more
The Big Ticket awaits.
Season 2 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on October 22. After a blockbuster launch that featured a 96 OVR Carmelo Anthony for finishing off the Season Pass and several top-tier cards to earn in various modes, developer Visual Concepts had to bring some great players. Fortunately, it looks like the game delivered. Below, we’ll guide you through the Season Pass, showing you how much XP you need to earn to get each reward. Then, we’ll break down where to earn the other reward players across the various modes.
NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards
When you first log into MyTeam, you’ll automatically unlock an Onyx Michael Jordan Free Agent card. From there, you’ll have a lengthy pass full of several great rewards.
Here’s a look at all the rewards:
|Level
|XP
|Reward
|1
|0
|Onyx Michael Jordan
|2
|350
|Slasher Badge Pack
|3
|430
|1 Token
|4
|520
|Gold Shoe Pack
|5
|620
|Ascension
|6
|740
|Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|7
|890
|78 OVR Gold Ben McLemore
|8
|1,075
|3 Tokens
|9
|1,300
|Post Scorer Badge Pack
|10
|1,550
|Season 2 Ball
|11
|1,850
|Ascension
|12
|2,230
|Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
|13
|2,682
|82 OVR Emerald Aaron Brooks
|14
|3,200
|Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
|15
|3,850
|Shot Creator Badge Pack
|16
|4,620
|5 Tokens
|17
|5,540
|Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|18
|6,500
|Rim Protector Badge Pack
|19
|7,860
|Ascension
|20
|9,190
|85 OVR Sapphire James Posey
|21
|10,560
|Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
|22
|12,150
|Ascension
|23
|13,970
|Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|24
|16,060
|88 OVR Ruby Danny Ainge
|25
|18,470
|10 Tokens
|26
|21,250
|Ascension
|27
|24,430
|Sharpshooter Badge Pack
|28
|28,100
|90 OVR Amethyst Joe Barry Carroll
|29
|32,300
|Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
|30
|36,740
|Ascension
|31
|41,600
|Dunktober Deluxe Award Pack
|32
|47,140
|Diamond Shoe Pack
|33
|55,640
|92 OVR Diamond Adrian Dantley
|34
|65,000
|30 Tokens
|35
|75,000
|Diamond Consumables Pack
|36
|86,000
|Ascension
|37
|99,000
|Diamond Contract Pack
|38
|114,000
|Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
|39
|131,000
|HOF Badge Option Pack
|40
|150,000
|96 OVR Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett
NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Build Your Empire Reward Cards
Outside of the pass, there are several solid cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them:
- Triple Threat Offline Vault – 93 OVR Diamond Raef LaFrentz
- Triple Threat Offline – 93 OVR Diamond Latrell Sprewell
- Domination – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Amar’e Stoudemire
- Ascension Board – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Caron Butler
- Triple Threat Online: The 100 – 93 OVR Diamond Paul Silas
- Unlimited – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Gary Payton
- Limited – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Ja Morant
- Draft Ascension – 96 OVR Pink Diamond George Gervin
- Ruby Token Market – 88 OVR Ruby Cole Anthony (15 Tokens)
- Amethyst Token Market – 90 OVR Amethyst Montrezl Harrell (30 Tokens)
- Diamond Token Market – 93 OVR Diamond Bingo Smith (60 Tokens)
- Pink Diamond Token Market – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Chris Mullin (150 Tokens)
- The Exchange – 85 OVR Sapphire Jimmy Butler
- The Exchange – 91 OVR Amethyst Theo Ratliff
- The Exchange – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Dave Bing
- Collector Level – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Bernard King
- Collector Level – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Gerald Wallace