NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards – All levels, items, and more

The Big Ticket awaits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Season 2 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on October 22. After a blockbuster launch that featured a 96 OVR Carmelo Anthony for finishing off the Season Pass and several top-tier cards to earn in various modes, developer Visual Concepts had to bring some great players. Fortunately, it looks like the game delivered. Below, we’ll guide you through the Season Pass, showing you how much XP you need to earn to get each reward. Then, we’ll break down where to earn the other reward players across the various modes.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards

When you first log into MyTeam, you’ll automatically unlock an Onyx Michael Jordan Free Agent card. From there, you’ll have a lengthy pass full of several great rewards.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

LevelXPReward
10Onyx Michael Jordan
2350Slasher Badge Pack
34301 Token
4520Gold Shoe Pack
5620Ascension
6740Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
789078 OVR Gold Ben McLemore
81,0753 Tokens
91,300Post Scorer Badge Pack
101,550Season 2 Ball
111,850Ascension
122,230Glass Cleaner Badge Pack
132,68282 OVR Emerald Aaron Brooks
143,200Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack
153,850Shot Creator Badge Pack
164,6205 Tokens
175,540Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
186,500Rim Protector Badge Pack
197,860Ascension
209,19085 OVR Sapphire James Posey
2110,560Lockdown Defender Badge Pack
2212,150Ascension
2313,970Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
2416,06088 OVR Ruby Danny Ainge
2518,47010 Tokens
2621,250Ascension
2724,430Sharpshooter Badge Pack
2828,10090 OVR Amethyst Joe Barry Carroll
2932,300Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack
3036,740Ascension
3141,600Dunktober Deluxe Award Pack
3247,140Diamond Shoe Pack
3355,64092 OVR Diamond Adrian Dantley
3465,00030 Tokens
3575,000Diamond Consumables Pack
3686,000Ascension
3799,000Diamond Contract Pack
38114,000Diamond Shoe Boost Pack
39131,000HOF Badge Option Pack
40150,00096 OVR Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Build Your Empire Reward Cards

Outside of the pass, there are several solid cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them:

  • Triple Threat Offline Vault – 93 OVR Diamond Raef LaFrentz
  • Triple Threat Offline – 93 OVR Diamond Latrell Sprewell
  • Domination – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Amar’e Stoudemire
  • Ascension Board – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Caron Butler
  • Triple Threat Online: The 100 – 93 OVR Diamond Paul Silas
  • Unlimited – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Gary Payton
  • Limited – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Ja Morant
  • Draft Ascension – 96 OVR Pink Diamond George Gervin
  • Ruby Token Market – 88 OVR Ruby Cole Anthony (15 Tokens)
  • Amethyst Token Market – 90 OVR Amethyst Montrezl Harrell (30 Tokens)
  • Diamond Token Market – 93 OVR Diamond Bingo Smith (60 Tokens)
  • Pink Diamond Token Market – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Chris Mullin (150 Tokens)
  • The Exchange – 85 OVR Sapphire Jimmy Butler
  • The Exchange – 91 OVR Amethyst Theo Ratliff
  • The Exchange – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Dave Bing
  • Collector Level – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Bernard King
  • Collector Level – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Gerald Wallace

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved