NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards – All levels, items, and more

Season 2 of NBA 2K22 MyTeam kicked off on October 22. After a blockbuster launch that featured a 96 OVR Carmelo Anthony for finishing off the Season Pass and several top-tier cards to earn in various modes, developer Visual Concepts had to bring some great players. Fortunately, it looks like the game delivered. Below, we’ll guide you through the Season Pass, showing you how much XP you need to earn to get each reward. Then, we’ll break down where to earn the other reward players across the various modes.

NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards

When you first log into MyTeam, you’ll automatically unlock an Onyx Michael Jordan Free Agent card. From there, you’ll have a lengthy pass full of several great rewards.

Here’s a look at all the rewards:

Level XP Reward 1 0 Onyx Michael Jordan 2 350 Slasher Badge Pack 3 430 1 Token 4 520 Gold Shoe Pack 5 620 Ascension 6 740 Base ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 7 890 78 OVR Gold Ben McLemore 8 1,075 3 Tokens 9 1,300 Post Scorer Badge Pack 10 1,550 Season 2 Ball 11 1,850 Ascension 12 2,230 Glass Cleaner Badge Pack 13 2,682 82 OVR Emerald Aaron Brooks 14 3,200 Gold Shoe Boost Award Pack 15 3,850 Shot Creator Badge Pack 16 4,620 5 Tokens 17 5,540 Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 18 6,500 Rim Protector Badge Pack 19 7,860 Ascension 20 9,190 85 OVR Sapphire James Posey 21 10,560 Lockdown Defender Badge Pack 22 12,150 Ascension 23 13,970 Standard ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 24 16,060 88 OVR Ruby Danny Ainge 25 18,470 10 Tokens 26 21,250 Ascension 27 24,430 Sharpshooter Badge Pack 28 28,100 90 OVR Amethyst Joe Barry Carroll 29 32,300 Deluxe ’22 NBA: Series 1 Award Pack 30 36,740 Ascension 31 41,600 Dunktober Deluxe Award Pack 32 47,140 Diamond Shoe Pack 33 55,640 92 OVR Diamond Adrian Dantley 34 65,000 30 Tokens 35 75,000 Diamond Consumables Pack 36 86,000 Ascension 37 99,000 Diamond Contract Pack 38 114,000 Diamond Shoe Boost Pack 39 131,000 HOF Badge Option Pack 40 150,000 96 OVR Pink Diamond Kevin Garnett

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Season 2: Build Your Empire Reward Cards

Outside of the pass, there are several solid cards to pick up across the different modes. Here they all are and where to get them: