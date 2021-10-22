NBA 2K22 The City: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards – All levels, items, and more

It’s Season 2 in NBA 2K22, and that means a brand new chance to get rewards in both MyTeam and The City. As you might be aware by now, levels have been reset in The City for Season 2. New level rewards for Season 2: Build Your Empire are now out, and here’s what you can get this season.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards

Level Reward 1 Pink Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt 2 Build Your Empire basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 NBA Current Series 1 Base League Pack 5 New Banner Options 6 NBA 75th Anniversary Tee 7 New Green Release Animation (Diamond) 8 Season 1 Emotes 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 White Build Your Empire T-Shirt and Medallion 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 Season 2 Emotes 13 New Banner Options 14 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Interior Defense) 15 New Player Indicator 16 Season 2 Emotes 17 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 18 MyTeam Base Set Sapphire Michael Jordan 19 New Banner Options 20 Season 2 Emotes 21 Club 2K Wizard Hat 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Pass Accuracy) 24 2 MyTeam Promo Packs and 3 Tokens 25 Season 2 Emotes 26 Enhanced Daily Rewards 27 New Banner Options 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Build Your Empire Top Hat 30 Gold Trike 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Close Shots) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Banner Options 35 PUMA LaMelo MB.01 Shoe 36 MyTeam Base Sets Amethyst Player (90 OVR Player) 37 Build Your Empire Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Skeleton Mascot

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 2 and raise that level again.

Season 2 is slated to end on December 3.