NBA 2K22 The City: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards – All levels, items, and more

Time to Build Your Empire in The City.

Screenshot from Gamepur

It’s Season 2 in NBA 2K22, and that means a brand new chance to get rewards in both MyTeam and The City. As you might be aware by now, levels have been reset in The City for Season 2. New level rewards for Season 2: Build Your Empire are now out, and here’s what you can get this season.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 2 Build Your Empire rewards

LevelReward
1Pink Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt
2Build Your Empire basketball
3New Player Indicator
4NBA Current Series 1 Base League Pack
5New Banner Options
6NBA 75th Anniversary Tee
7New Green Release Animation (Diamond)
8Season 1 Emotes
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10White Build Your Empire T-Shirt and Medallion
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12Season 2 Emotes
13New Banner Options
142K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Interior Defense)
15New Player Indicator
16Season 2 Emotes
172XP Coin (60 Minutes)
18MyTeam Base Set Sapphire Michael Jordan
19New Banner Options
20Season 2 Emotes
21Club 2K Wizard Hat
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
232K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Pass Accuracy)
242 MyTeam Promo Packs and 3 Tokens
25Season 2 Emotes
26Enhanced Daily Rewards
27New Banner Options
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Build Your Empire Top Hat
30Gold Trike
312K Breakthrough Gear (Arm Sleeve adds +1 to Close Shots)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Banner Options
35PUMA LaMelo MB.01 Shoe
36MyTeam Base Sets Amethyst Player (90 OVR Player)
37Build Your Empire Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Skeleton Mascot

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 2 and raise that level again.

Season 2 is slated to end on December 3.

