NBA 2K23: How to complete 95 OVR Takeover Mel Daniels in MyTeam

There’s a new NBA 2K23 Takeover card in town, and his name is Mel Daniels. A new 95 OVR Takeover card of the Pacers legend is now available in MyTeam for a limited time, and this card is needed for the Lunar New Year event. So, how can you get 95 OVR Mel Daniels? Let’s take a look at the requirements.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam: Season 4 rewards – All levels, items, season Agendas, and more

How to get Takeover Mel Daniels in MyTeam

Much like with the Takeover Shawn Marion and Buddy Hield challenges, MyTeam players must complete different Agendas in order to get the 95 OVR Mel Daniels. There are five different Agendas for this particular card. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Get 50 rebounds with Pacers players over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Get 20 blocks with Centers over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Grade 10 cards (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Score 22 points in the paint in a Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Score 10 points in the pain in a Clutch Time or Clutch Time Online (reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack)

Big men will be the theme for this challenges, as users will need to accrue blocks and rebounds in order to get 95 OVR Daniels. If you want to bang out multiple Agendas in one shot, Pacers players like 85 OVR Rik Smith and 82 OVR Goga Bitadze are centers, so both can be used for the first two Agendas.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 95 OVR Takeover Mel Daniels. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.