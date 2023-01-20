NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Takeover Buddy Hield in MyTeam

The sixth Takeover card in the NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year challenge officially dropped on January 20. This one features former Kings guard Buddy Hield, as a new 96 OVR of the 30-year-old can now be obtained in MyTeam. So, how can you add Hield to the Lunar New Year collection? Let’s take a look at the agendas.

How to get Takeover Buddy Hield in MyTeam

Much like with the Takeover Shawn Marion and Larry Nance challenges in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas in order to get 96 OVR Hield. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 42 points with a Kings SF in a game (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Make 11 3-pointers with a SG in a game (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Get 12 rebounds with SGs over multiple games (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Apply 10 Shoes to players (reward is Basketball Award Pack)

(reward is Basketball Award Pack) Win seven Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games using three Pacers players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

(reward is 500 MT Coins) Win three games using 13 Kings players (reward is Badge Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge requires the use of Pacers and Kings players. Players like 92 OVR Moments Nembhard, Danny Granger, Myles Turner can help with the fifth objectives, as can Vlade Divac and Kevin Huerter, among others, for the sixth one.

You won’t need Buddy Hield for this challenge, but make sure to rack up 42 points in one game with a Kings player to complete this. Steady bigmen like DeMarcus Cousins, Sim Bhullar, and the aforementioned Divac can help with that.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Takeover Buddy Hield. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.