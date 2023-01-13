NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Takeover Shawn Marion in MyTeam

For the start of the NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year event in MyTeam, 2K dropped a new 96 OVR Takeover Shawn Marion on January 13. This challenge will differ from traditional Friday Takeovers, as the Agendas are different. So, what will you need to do in order to get 96 OVR Marion? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Shawn Marion in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Shawn Marion in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 44 points with a Suns SF in a game (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get six blocks with Suns players in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get 22 rebounds with Mavericks players in a game (reward is Rebounding Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounding Award Pack) Grade 10 cards (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Win seven Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games using three Mavericks players (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Win three games using 13 Suns players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge requires the use of Mavericks and Suns players. There are a number of interesting players that can be used for each of the objectives. For the Mavericks one, using elite players like Luka Doncic or Dirk Nowitski is a play should you have any of those cards. Other options like 88 OVR Maxi Kleber and 88 OVR Rolando Blackman could also work for getting rebounds.

For the Suns, there aren’t many SFs that are with Phoenix. However, an interesting free option is Series 1 Mikal Bridges (80 OVR). If you have the 90 OVR Shawn Marion, that can work as well for the first Agenda.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Takeover Shawn Marion. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.