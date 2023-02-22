NBA 2K23: How to get 93 OVR Takeover Devin Booker in MyTeam

To give MyTeam players an edge at the start of Season 5, NBA 2K23 is generously gifting a 93 OVR Takeover Devin Booker, with no strings attached. This version of the Phoenix Suns star is certainly bound to be in starting lineups, as it sports several Gold Badges and stellar shooting ratings. Here’s how you can obtain Takeover Devin Booker in NBA 2K23.

How to get Takeover Devin Booker in MyTeam

Despite its Overall rating, you should not expect to put in much work for this Booker card. That is because you will only need to enter its locker code to have permanent access to it. The unlock method is a welcomed one, especially considering other recently released Takeover cards, such as the 94 OVR Steve Kerr and 96 OVR Obi Toppin, require players to complete several Agendas. When it comes to his ratings, Takeover Devin Booker reps an 89 Three-Point Shooting rating, an 86 Speed rating, and a whopping 29 Gold Badges.

The locker code for the 93 OVR Devin Booker can be discovered below.

Locker Code: MYTEAM-DIAMOND-DEVIN-BOOKER-4U

To enter this locker code, you can first head over to the main menu of MyTEAM and go over to its Community Hub tab. From there, you can tap on the Locker Code menu and enter the code from the keyboard provided.

At the time of writing, Devin Booker is not the only Takeover card you can own through a locker code either. Until February 24, another locker code can be used to obtain a 93 OVR Takeover Michael Jordan — who would undoubtedly be a great teammate for Booker. After they are earned, you can then use the pair in the limited-time All-Star Event and complete it to get the coveted 98 OVR Russell Westbrook.