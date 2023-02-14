NBA 2K23: How to get 93 OVR Takeover Michael Jordan in MyTeam

Believe it or not, 2K is giving away a Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam — kind of. On February 14, a 93 OVR Takeover card of Michael Jordan dropped, along with a new batch of All-Star-themed cards. This version of Jordan is important, as it’s needed for the All-Star event and the 98 OVR Westbrook. So, how can you MJ? Here’s what you will need to do.

How to get Takeover Jordan in MyTeam

This Takeover challenge will be different compared to most of the other Takeover challenges that were parts of the Lunar New Year and Out of Orbit event. Much like with the 93 OVR Takeover Kevin Martin and Rui Hachimura cards, all you’ll have to do is enter a locker code.

Here’s the locker code for the 93 OVR Michael Jordan:

ALL-STAR-JORDAN-23-IN-MyTEAM

To input the locker code, go to the ‘Home’ screen in MyTeam. Select the ‘MyTeam Community Hub’ tab, and then click on the ‘Locker Code’ menu that can be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. Then, just enter the code.

Now, we should note that this card also has an Agenda attached to it. Once you have received the 93 OVR Jordan, get 20 or more points in a game with the card. That shouldn’t be too difficult, especially if this is done through Challenges or Domination. Those who complete this Agenda will receive 1,500 XP toward Season 4 and 23 MyTeam tokens — fitting given his number.

The 93 OVR Takeover card is needed for the All-Star event. The aforementioned Agenda will expire on February 24.