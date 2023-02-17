NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Takeover Obi Toppin in MyTeam

A new NBA 2K23 Takeover challenge went live in MyTeam on February 17, yet another one that is a part of the All-Star event. This latest challenge features a gaudy reward, in a 96 OVR card of Knicks power forward and dunk master Obi Toppin. So, how can you get 96 OVR Toppin in MyTeam? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Toppin in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Obi Toppin in MyTeam, players must complete five separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the five Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 42 points with a PF in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Make 20 dunks with NBA All-Star Saturday 2023 players over multiple games (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get 11 rebounds with a Knicks player in a game (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Win a game using 13 Knicks players (reward is Basketball Award Pack)

(reward is Basketball Award Pack) Grade 10 cards (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

First off, players will need to accumulate dunks with players from the All-Star 2023 Saturday collection. Here’s a look at the ten players in this series:

96 OVR Kevin Huerter

96 OVR Jaden Ivey

96 OVR Kenyon Martin Jr.

96 OVR Trey Murphy

96 OVR Jabari Smith Jr.

94 OVR Thanasis Antetokounmpo

94 OVR Buddy Hield

94 OVR Mac McClung

94 OVR Collin Sexton

94 OVR Jericho Sims

You’ll also need Knicks players to get this challenge done. If you have 94 OVR Obi Toppin or 92 OVR Al Harrington — both of whom are power forwards — those cards can also used towards the ’42 points with a PF in a game’ Agenda.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Takeover Obi Toppin. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Russell Westbrook All-Star event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 24.