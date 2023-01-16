NBA 2K23: How to get 95 OVR Takeover Larry Nance in MyTeam

The NBA 2K23 Lunar New Year event in MyTeam rolls on, and a new Takeover challenge went live on January 16. This latest challenge features a 95 OVR Takeover card of former Cavs star Larry Nance as the primary reward. So, how can you get 95 OVR Nance? Let’s take a look at the requirements.

How to get Takeover Shawn Marion in MyTeam

Much like with the Takeover Shawn Marion, MyTeam players must complete six separate Agendas in order to get 95 OVR Larry Nance. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Make 10 dunks over multiple Triple Threat Offline games (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Make five dunks over multiple Triple Threat Online or Co-Op games (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Make 10 dunks over multiple Clutch Time Offline games (reward is Shoe Boost Pack)

(reward is Shoe Boost Pack) Make five dunks over multiple Clutch Time Online games (reward is 500 MT Coins)

(reward is 500 MT Coins) Make five dunks over multiple Unlimited games (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Make five dunks over multiple Limited games (reward is 500 MT Coins)

This challenge is set to be a bit different, as compared to other Takeover challenges. Rather than using players that fit a theme, all that really will have to be done in this event is to dunk throughout the various online and offline submodes in MyTeam.

In order to complete this Takeover challenge, you will need to hit online play. This includes Triple Threat Online or Co-Op, Clutch Time, Unlimited and Offline. Take your best bigmen — Tacko Fall isn’t a bad option — into these modes and try to start pounding the interior. If you’re looking for tips on Limited, check out our guide for tips on how to navigate the team requirements for this week.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 95 OVR Takeover Larry Nance. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Lunar New Year event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 27.