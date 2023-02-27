NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Moments Malik Monk in MyTeam

In a wild 176-175 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on February 24, Kings guard Malik Monk dropped 45 points off the bench in the double-overtime affair. To commemorate Monk’s incredible performance, a new 96 OVR Moments card of the SG/PG is now available in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam. So, how can you add the 96 OVR Moments Monk to the MyTeam collection? Well, it’s pretty straight-forward.

How to get Moments Monk in MyTeam

Traditionally, Moments cards have required MyTeam players to pick a different version of the Moments featured player and replicate that individual’s stat line. For example, the Moments Jalen Duren required players to use one of Duren’s two other cards to score points and rebounds that matched his numbers from January 23.

On the other hand, the 2K team has also dropped Moments card that can be obtained straight from the Token Market. The 95 OVR Moments Cameron Thomas from early February 2023 is an example of that. The 96 Moments Monk is one such item

In order to get 96 OVR Malik Monk, all that’s needed is 125 Tokens. Tokens can be obtained in a variety of different ways, including logging in to MyTeam on a daily basis, completing Agendas, and all kinds of other ways.

There’s no option to complete Agendas for this item, so keep in mind that the only place to get this card is through the Token Market. We should also note that other Moments cards that previously had a series of limited-time Agendas attached to them, like 97 OVR Donovan Mitchell and 96 OVR Lauri Markkanen, can also be obtained through the Token Market.